KBC 2020: Here Is Today's Question & It's Answer And Other Details You Need To Know

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most loved Indian reality Television shows. The craze for the show among the viewers has only increased over the years. The beloved show is all set to be again for its 12th season on their TV screens. The show will be hosted by no other than legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read | How To Register For KBC 2020: Here Is Detailed, Step-by-step Procedure

The registrations for KBC 2020 have already started from May 9, 2020. Since May 9, Amitabh Bachchan is asking people one question daily at 9 pm. The questions have to be answered correctly. KBC 2020 today’s question has to be answered within 24 hours. The selected few among the people with the right answers will then advance to the next stages of the show. A total of 11 questions have been asked until now. On May 20, the 12th KBC 2020 question was asked.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Starts 'KBC 12's' Virtual Registration Process Due To COVID-19 Lockdown

KBC 2020: Today’s question

The right time to fulfill your dreams is now. Here is the twelfth question of the #KBC12 registrations which is open for you to answer till 21st May, 9 PM. To register, download the Sony LIV app or send in your answer via SMS. Watch the video for details. @SrBachchan @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/sHTcNsNGcH — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 20, 2020

The KBC 2020's question today is related to Sports. The KBC 2020 today's question is,

Circle Style and Standard Style are two variants of which sport?

A: Kabaddi

B: Volleyball

C: Kho Kho

D: Basketball

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Finds It 'disheartening' To Be Still Trolled For Ramayan Gaffe On KBC

KBC 2020: Here's the answer

The correct answer to KBC 2020 today’s question is option A: Kabaddi. There are two major disciplines of Kabaddi. ‘Circle Style’ comprises of a traditional form of the sport where Kabaddi is played on a circular field outdoors. In ‘Standard Style’, Kabaddi is played on rectangular court indoors. The ‘Standard Style’ is played in major professional leagues.

Also Read | Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Daughter Turns Cinematographer For Him, Shoots KBC Scratch Film

How to submit the answer

One has to give the KBC today question answer in 24 hours. The correct answer of KBC 2020 today’s question should be given until May 21, 2020. If one knows the correct answer to KBC question 2020 today, then it can be answered through SMS or from on Sony Liv app.

To give the correct answer to KBC question 2020 today through SMS, send KBC {Space} your reply of KBC today question-answer (A, B, C, D) {space} age {space} gender (M for Male and F for Female and O for others) to 509093. If one has to answer the KBC question 2020 today by Sony Liv app, the app needs to be downloaded first.

One should then log in and send the name, age and correct answer through the app. A few people will be selected out of those who answer correctly through computer and will be then invited for the next round.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.