KBC Junior Winner Ravi Mohan Saini Who Won ₹1 Cr At The Age Of 14 Is Now SP Of Porbandar

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular Indian reality TV shows. The popular show came out with a special format of the show in 2001. KBC Junior was introduced in the year 2001. A 14-year-old Ravi Mohan Saini had answered all 15 questions on the show correctly to become the KBC Junior winner. The KBC Junior winner had won the mega prize of ₹1 Crore on the show. The KBC Junior winner Ravi Mohan Saini is an IPS officer after almost two decades later.

Recently, Ravi Mohan Saini took the charge as the Superintendent of Police in Porbandar. In a recent media interaction with a leading daily, the KBC junior winner Ravi Mohan Saini talked about his life after winning ₹1 Crore on the show. He said that after his schooling, he did his MBBS from Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Jaipur. Ravi Mohan Saini also revealed that he was doing his internship after completing MBBS when he cleared UPSC. His father was in the navy and he joined the police force after being inspired by his father, he added.

According to reports, Ravi Mohan Saini qualified for the Indian Police services back in 2014. He had secured an all India rank of 461. Recently, Dr Ravi Mohan Saini spoke about his new role of Superintendent of Police in Porbandar. He said that his focus is on the implementation of lockdown in Porbandar in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. He also mentioned that the law and order situation remains their topmost priority.

Ravi Mohan Saini is now 33 years old and he is a native of Alwar in Rajasthan. He was previously working as a deputy commissioner of Police Zone 1 in Rajkot city before being transferred to Porbandar as Superintendent of Police. Meanwhile, the popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati is now back with its 12th season.

The registration process of the show started on May 9 with the host Amitabh Bachchan asking a question every day till May 22. This year the entire selection and registration process will be done digitally. There are a total of four stages to register in Kaun Banega Crorepati’s 12th season. The show’s host Amitabh Bachchan shot the videos for registration at his house during the Coronavirus lockdown.

