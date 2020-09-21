Take This KBC Quiz To Find Out Right Answers To Winning Questions Of The Show

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The host gives contestants the chance to answer a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs in order to win a cash prize. Every question at different levels of the game holds a particular prize amount.

The contestants are also given a chance to quit the show with the last won amount. The questions range from movies and songs to politics and astronomy. Ahead of a new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, here is a KBC quiz based on the most difficult questions asked in the show over the years.

KBC quiz

1. Which among these is permitted by the Indian Constitution to take part in the proceedings of Parliament?

Solicitor General

Attorney General

Cabinet Secretary

Chief Justice

2. Which of the following forts was not built by the European colonial powers in India?

Fort Danborg

Fort Naarden

Forth Chambray

Fort Santa Katherina

3. Which colonial power ended its involvement in India by selling the rights of the Nicobar Islands to the British on October 18, 1868?

Belgium

Italy

Denmark

France

4. Who is the first woman to successfully climb K2, the world’s second-highest mountain peak?

Junko Tabei

Wanda Rutkiewicz

Tamae Watanabe

Chanta Mauduit

5. Who, in 1978, became the first person to be born in the continent of Antarctica?

Emilo Palma

James Weddell

Charles Wilkes

Paul Lamel

6. Who commanded the ‘Hector’, the first British trading ship to land at Surat?

Paul Canning

William Hawkins

Thomas Roe

James Lancaster

Also Read| KBC winner Sushil Kumar pens note; says 'Worst time of my life after winning' Rs 5 crore

7. What was the name given to the supercluster of galaxies, discovered by a team of Indian astronomers in 2017?

Laxmi

Parvati

Saraswati

Durga

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan shares a BTS picture from 'KBC' sets; Ranveer Singh calls him 'King'

8. Which of the following is not a pair of parent and child, who have both won Nobel Prizes?

Marie Curie, Irene Joliot Curie

JJ Thomson, George Paget Thomson

Niels Bohr, Aage Bohr

Herman Emil Fischer, Hans Fischer

9. Which of these states has had the most number of its governors become presidents of India?

Rajasthan

Bihar

Punjab

Andhra Pradesh

10. In India, which case was heard by the largest ever constitution bench of 13 Supreme Court judges?

Kesavananda Bharti v. the State of Kerala

I.C. Gokalnath and Ors. v. State of Punjab and Anrs

Champakam Dorairajan v. State of Madras

Justice K.S. Puttaswamy v. Union of India

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan shares pic from KBC sets as he shoots with safety gears, says 'be safe'

KBC quiz - answers

Attorney General

Fort Chambray

Denmark

Wanda Rutkiewicz

Emilio Palma

William Hawkins

Saraswati

Herman Emil Fischer, Hans Fischer

Bihar

Kesavananda Bharti v. the State of Kerala

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan calls 17 hours of KBC shoot ‘substantial and rewarding’ for his body

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.