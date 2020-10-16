KBC Written Update Oct 15: Ashish Takes Home 1.6 Lakh, Big B Hosts 2 Other Contestants

Quick links:
Amitabh Bachchan welcomes three contestants on the hot seat in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati on October 15, 2020. Two of them took home 1.6 lakhs while one became a roll-over contestant. Here's the KBC written update for October 15, 2020:
The episode began with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience and talking about Ashish Sharma. Sharma is from Solan and was the roll-over contestant from the previous episode. The 20-year-old contestant is pursuing a B.Sc. degree in Agriculture and has a keen interest in it. He shares a dear bond with her mother and is very close to her. He aspires to start a fertiliser company and produce fertilizers that do not degrade the soil and land quality of the farmers.
Post this question, Ashish quits the game and takes home an amount of 1.6 lakhs. Akansha Pandey takes the hot seat through the next round of Fastest Finger First. Pandey has done her graduation and post-graduation in Pharma. She wants to be able to help the people, which is why she is attempting the MPPSC exams for the last two years as she can achieve her goal when she is in an administrative position.
Akansha quits the game after this question and takes home Rs. 1,60,000. The next contestant on the hot seat is Runa Saha who did not have to go through the Fastest Finger First round as she was the last contestant left for this week. Runa is from Kolkata; she aspires to do something in her life and has tried to get into KBC every year. She is a homemaker who wants to earn money. So she has started a saree business with her elder sister-in-law recently.
