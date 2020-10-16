KBC Written Update Oct 15: Ashish Takes Home 1.6 Lakh, Big B Hosts 2 Other Contestants

Amitabh Bachchan welcomes three contestants on the hot seat in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati on October 15, 2020. Two of them took home 1.6 lakhs while one became a roll-over contestant. Here's the KBC written update for October 15, 2020:

Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 9: Mrinalika Dubey Takes Home Rs. 25 Lakhs, Highest Of Season

KBC Written Update October 15, 2020

Image Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan Official Blog

The episode began with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience and talking about Ashish Sharma. Sharma is from Solan and was the roll-over contestant from the previous episode. The 20-year-old contestant is pursuing a B.Sc. degree in Agriculture and has a keen interest in it. He shares a dear bond with her mother and is very close to her. He aspires to start a fertiliser company and produce fertilizers that do not degrade the soil and land quality of the farmers.

Here are the questions that Ashish answered:

What is the state animal of Himachal Pradesh?

The Indian national calendar is based on which Era?

Which pair from Ramanand Sagar’s TV show Ramayana is incorrect?

Which team won the 2019-2020 Ranji trophy?

Border film is based on which battle or war between India and Pakistan?

Post this question, Ashish quits the game and takes home an amount of 1.6 lakhs. Akansha Pandey takes the hot seat through the next round of Fastest Finger First. Pandey has done her graduation and post-graduation in Pharma. She wants to be able to help the people, which is why she is attempting the MPPSC exams for the last two years as she can achieve her goal when she is in an administrative position.

Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 14: Swapnil Chauhan Takes Home 25L, Ashish Roll Over Contestant

Which item of clothing is the title of a song picturized on Madhuri Dixit and Ranbir Kapoor?

At the beginning of a chess game, each player controls how many pieces?

Which nutrient would you find the highest amount in rice?

Bhopal, state of Madhya Pradesh, is called?

On Monday, March 2, 2020, with reference to what did PM Modi tweet: This Sunday, thinking of giving up social media?

Kumbh Melas are held on the banks of which river?

Who is known as the father of medicines in the western world?

Rahul Banerjee, Dola Banerjee, and Bombayla Devi have all won Commonwealth gold medals in which sport?

Akansha quits the game after this question and takes home Rs. 1,60,000. The next contestant on the hot seat is Runa Saha who did not have to go through the Fastest Finger First round as she was the last contestant left for this week. Runa is from Kolkata; she aspires to do something in her life and has tried to get into KBC every year. She is a homemaker who wants to earn money. So she has started a saree business with her elder sister-in-law recently.

Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 7: Asmita Secures 12.5 Lacs, Seema Kumari Roll-over Contestant

Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 12: Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes Komal Tukadiya & Kumar Krishna Mohan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.