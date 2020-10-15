KBC Written Update Oct 14: Swapnil Chauhan Takes Home 25L, Ashish Roll Over Contestant

Kaun Banega Crorepati’s episode on October 14 saw roll-over contestant Swapnil Chauhan take home 25 lacs. Big B also hosted Ashish Sharma on the episode, who will be the roll-over contestant in the next episode. Read on to know KBC written update for October 14:

KBC Written Update October 14, 2020

The episode began with Bachchan welcoming the audience of the show and then introduces Swapnil Chauhan, he was the roll-over contestant from Tuesday’s episode. Then an introductory clip of Swapnil is played, where he talks about how COVID-19 and the lockdown impacted his life. Swapnil Chauhan had 12 projects at hand when the pandemic started and as the lockdown was implemented he has no active work. He also had to let go of some employees of his firm due to the lack of business.

Here are the questions Swapnil answered:

Which Hindi film director can be seen in this video clip?

The politician seen in this video clip took additional charge of which new ministry in the 2019 Modi Cabinet?

In which of these universities did the Chinese traveller Hsuan Tsang study when he visited India during Emperor Harsha’s reign?

According to Hindu mythology, which of these ‘lokas’ is also known as Amravati? Which Urdu poet can be heard in this audio clip?

Indian-American business executive Arvind Krishna became the CEO of which American multinational technology company in 2020?

In which stadium did Sachin Tendulkar score his 100th international century?

Which fort in Maharashtra is home to the Kalabangdi, Landa Kasam, and Chawri cannons?

Who is the only person to have won a Booker Prize and two Oscar Awards?

Which future president of the Indian Merchants’ Chamber became president of the Indian National Congress in 1901?

Post this question, Swapnil decided to quit the game and he took home the prize money of 25,00,000. He is the second contestant of the season to take home this big an amount. Through the next round of the Fastest Finger First held by Big B, Ashish Sharma took to the hot seat.

Which of these actions marks the start of track and field races at the Olympic games?

Which of these is the primary ingredient in ‘matha’ or ‘chaach’?

The process of composting, a method of decomposing waste, can be enhanced by the addition of which organism?

Identify the film from this song?

Antonov, Bombardier and Airbus are kinds of what?

As the time for the episode runs out, Ashish becomes the roll-over contestant for Thursday, October 15th episode.

