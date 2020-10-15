KBC Written Update Oct 14: Swapnil Chauhan Takes Home 25L, Ashish Roll Over Contestant

Kaun Banega Crorepati’s episode on October 14 saw roll-over contestant Swapnil Chauhan take home 25 lacs. Big B also hosted Ashish Sharma on the episode, who will be the roll-over contestant in the next episode. Read on to know KBC written update for October 14:
The episode began with Bachchan welcoming the audience of the show and then introduces Swapnil Chauhan, he was the roll-over contestant from Tuesday’s episode. Then an introductory clip of Swapnil is played, where he talks about how COVID-19 and the lockdown impacted his life. Swapnil Chauhan had 12 projects at hand when the pandemic started and as the lockdown was implemented he has no active work. He also had to let go of some employees of his firm due to the lack of business.
Post this question, Swapnil decided to quit the game and he took home the prize money of 25,00,000. He is the second contestant of the season to take home this big an amount. Through the next round of the Fastest Finger First held by Big B, Ashish Sharma took to the hot seat.
As the time for the episode runs out, Ashish becomes the roll-over contestant for Thursday, October 15th episode.
