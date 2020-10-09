KBC Written Update Oct 8: Seema Takes Home Rs 6.4 Lacs; Mrinalika Is Roll-over Contestant

The episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati on October 8, 2020, began with Amitabh Bachchan introducing, in brief, the roll-over contestant from the previous episode. Seema Kumari, who was the roll-over contestant, is an auditor in Patna. Here's the KBC written update for October 8, 2020:
Seema Kumari is a senior auditor at the Ministry of Defence. She had joined the office as an Auditor for the Ministry of Defence in Patna back in 2014. Her family has missed her polio vaccination when she was a year old, which led to her suffering from polio. She was the sole earner of her family and joined the income-tax department as a Tax-assistant in 2012.
Back in 2004, Seema’s husband was diagnosed with diabetes, and his immune system compromised as he has been taking insulin injections for over 13 years. This led to him becoming unfit for outdoor jobs, so he started staying home and taking care of their child while Seema went work. Here are the questions she answered in yesterday’s episode.
Post this, Seema could not answer the next question for Rs. 12,50,000 and took home the winning amount of Rs. 6,40,000. Through the next round of Fastest Finger First, Mrinalika Dubey took the hot seat. Dubey is a 53-year-old homemaker from Nashik who also writes suspense thriller and has written over 200 stories. Her family is facing financial issues due to the ongoing COVID crisis as her husband who works at a private college has not received his salary for the last 4 months. Read along to know the questions she answered in the episode of October 8th, 2020.
After the 5th question, the buzzer rings as the time for the episode runs out and Mrinalika will be the roll-over contestant for the next episode on October 9, 2020.
