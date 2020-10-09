KBC Written Update Oct 8: Seema Takes Home Rs 6.4 Lacs; Mrinalika Is Roll-over Contestant

The episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati on October 8, 2020, began with Amitabh Bachchan introducing, in brief, the roll-over contestant from the previous episode. Seema Kumari, who was the roll-over contestant, is an auditor in Patna. Here's the KBC written update for October 8, 2020:

Seema Kumari is a senior auditor at the Ministry of Defence. She had joined the office as an Auditor for the Ministry of Defence in Patna back in 2014. Her family has missed her polio vaccination when she was a year old, which led to her suffering from polio. She was the sole earner of her family and joined the income-tax department as a Tax-assistant in 2012.

Back in 2004, Seema’s husband was diagnosed with diabetes, and his immune system compromised as he has been taking insulin injections for over 13 years. This led to him becoming unfit for outdoor jobs, so he started staying home and taking care of their child while Seema went work. Here are the questions she answered in yesterday’s episode.

Which of these snacks can be had in aata and suji varieties?

What type of scheme is the Ayushman Bharat Yojana?

Kajri is associated with which season?

According to Hindu scriptures, who among these had a daughter named Dushala?

Which Yogasana is performed after having a meal?

At which place in India do the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea meet each other?

Who became the first woman badminton player from India to hold the world no. 1 ranking?

Numaligarh, Bongaigaon, and Digboi in Assam are for which of these plants?

About which forest did the poet Bhawani Prasad Mishra write: __ Ke Ghane Jungle, Neend Mein Doobe Huye Se Unghate Anmat

During the Quit India Movement in 1942, Jayaprakash Narayan managed to escape from which jail along with his colleagues?

According to Valmiki Ramayana, what colour garment was Sita wearing when abducted, which Hanuman found her still wearing in captivity at Ashok Vatika?

Post this, Seema could not answer the next question for Rs. 12,50,000 and took home the winning amount of Rs. 6,40,000. Through the next round of Fastest Finger First, Mrinalika Dubey took the hot seat. Dubey is a 53-year-old homemaker from Nashik who also writes suspense thriller and has written over 200 stories. Her family is facing financial issues due to the ongoing COVID crisis as her husband who works at a private college has not received his salary for the last 4 months. Read along to know the questions she answered in the episode of October 8th, 2020.

Which ritual is not part of a Hindu Wedding ceremony?

Which sport event is meant for the physically challenged people?

Whose love story does Phanishwar Nath Ranu’s ‘Maare Gaye Gulfaam’ tell?

In whose court Tenali Rama ruled from C.E. 1509 to 1529?

Who was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh when in 2000, Chhattisgarh was carved out from it and became a new state?

After the 5th question, the buzzer rings as the time for the episode runs out and Mrinalika will be the roll-over contestant for the next episode on October 9, 2020.

