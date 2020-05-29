KBC's First Crorepati Harshvardhan Nawathe Had Become The CEO Of An MNC; Read Details

Harshvardhan Nawathe is the first-ever contestant to win Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was a participant in the first season of the show, back in 2001, and became the first person to win the prize money of ₹1 crore. Unlike most of the others, Harshvardhan Nawathe put his money to great use. Read ahead to know what this genius is currently up to these days.

Also Read | 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' Witnesses 360% Growth In Registrations As Millions Log In

KBC winner Harshvardhan Nawathe put his money to great use

Every person has the desire to be successful in life and works hard in order to fulfil their dreams. However, there are only a few whose dreams are fulfilled. Reality shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati help people and have changed many people’s lives overnight. Kaun Banega Crorepati’s first season received a terrific response from the viewers as it gave wings to common man's dreams. Harshvardhan Nawathe became the first crorepati of the show and till date, everyone remembers him for his great achievement.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati': Registration Date, Timings & Other Details

The season ended in 2001 with its first winner from Mumbai, Harshvardhan Nawathe, who was the son of an IPS officer. He was just a civil service aspirant before he came to the show and became a star overnight. After the show, he couldn't focus on civil services, due to the limelight, and didn't appear for the exam. He knew his life could change after winning such a big amount on such a huge platform. However, Harshvardhan Nawathe used his money wisely and chose to pursue an MBA from Edinburgh Napier University, Scotland.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan’s Popular Movies In Which He Was Not The Sole Male Lead

During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Harshvardhan Nawathe said that he always wanted to become an IAS officer, but couldn't pursue the field because there were some obligations and contracts by the television channel. However, he did not let his dream die down. He started working on projects which were close to the government, and have been associated with few NGO’s too.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Speaks About Space Between His Eyebrows In Quirky BTS Picture

In 2005, he returned to Mumbai and joined IL&FS, a financial service company. Harshvardhan Nawathe later became the state director of Naandi Foundation in 2007, followed by becoming the COO of Naandi Community Water Services in 2009. A few years after that, Harshvardhan Nawathe started working in a Dutch-based recruitment company as a Chief Executive Officer. Currently, Harshvardhan Nawathe is a married man with two adorable children and is now working with Mahindra and Mahindra.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.