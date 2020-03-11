Parth Samthaan's Best Poses To Take Cues From To Up Your Social Media Game; See Pics

After doing a bunch of supporting roles, Parth Samthaan bagged his first full-fledged role in MTV’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. He played the role of the uber-cool Manik Malhotra in the show. Since then, there has been no looking back for him. Parth Samthaan currently plays one of the leading characters in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. If you are lost on how to pose for your next picture on social media, then refresh your posing lessons from Parth Samthaan.

Take posing cues from Parth Samthaan

1. Parth Samthaan is lying down on a bed for this picture. He donned this simple white shirt look for a recent photoshoot. He has kept his hand under his head while gazing into the camera.

2. Parth Samthaan clicked this stylish picture during his recent vacation to Switzerland. He has donned simple joggers and jacket paired and paired them with sneakers. However, it was the background of the picture capturing the essence of the city that has won our hearts.

3. The actor has truly aced the turnaround pose in this picture. Parth Samthaan looked dapper as he headed to the beach in this white t-shirt. His uber-cool pose gives us a glimpse of the water splashing on the beach.

4. Parth Samthaan looks dapper as he poses for a mirror picture. You can also get one by asking your friend to click the picture without the camera visible in the picture. The actor looks dapper in the white kurta look for the wedding season.

5. Parth Samthaan’s pose teaches us to use our surroundings well to get a good picture. The actor is sitting on a chair as he looks into the camera. His Pacman t-shirt has our hearts.

