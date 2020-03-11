The Debate
Parth Samthaan Is A Complete Momma's Boy And Here Is Proof

Television News

Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular faces in television. Here are some of his pictures with his mother that are too adorable to miss. Read on

Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan shot to fame with MTV’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. He played the role of the uber-cool Manik Malhotra in the show. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. Parth Samthaan currently plays one of the leading characters in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan's Outfits You Can Pick For Your Next Party

In addition to acing the acting game, Parth Samthaan is also very popular on social media. He is widely known amongst fans for his fashionable avatars that never cease to amaze fans. However, not many know that the actor adores his mother and these pictures on his social media wall is proof of the same.

Parth Samthaan’s pictures with his mother

1. Parth Samthaan kicked off the New Year with a bang. But he was not partying outside with his friends. Instead, the actor took his mother out for a lovely evening and bid goodbye to 2019. He also shared a video of the two dancing and it is too cute to miss.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan Knows How To Rock White Outfits For Every Occasion

2. Parth Samthaan shared this moment when his mother was proud of him as he bought a new car. He also shared a video of his mother unveiling the car. The smile on Parth Samthaan’s mother’s face says how happy she is.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3. Parth Samthaan shared this adorable post on his mother’s birthday. He also mentioned how he loves her “the most” in the world. He shared a picture of his mother cutting the birthday cake.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan's Best Shows You Should Add To Your Watchlist

4. The kiss that Parth Samthaan gave his mother in this picture is the most adorable thing you might see today. The actor shared this picture from their recent outing together. Samthaan and his mother were accompanied by his friend.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

5. Parth Samthaan shared these pictures from the screning of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The proud moment is captured very well on his mother’s face. In the second picture, she also gives him a sweet kiss on his cheek.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan's Love For Animated Cartoons Is Evident In These Photos

 

 

