Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Host Rohit Shetty Takes A Dig At Tejasswi Prakash

Television News

In the latest promo of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10', host Rohit Shetty makes fun of Tejasswi Prakash's skills as a captain. Read on to know what happened

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
khatron ke khiladi 10

After Bigg Boss 13Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 seems to be the new show grabbing headlines. It is the banter between contestant Tejasswi Prakash and Rohit Shetty that has become one of the entertaining factors. Almost every episode sees these two engaging in arguments or poking fun at each other. In the latest episode on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, host Rohit Shetty is seen making fun of Tejasswi Prakash's captaincy. 

Rohit Shetty pokes fun at Tejasswi Prakash on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

In the latest promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 launched by the channel, Rohit Shetty is seen taking a dig at Tejasswi Prakash but all in good faith. He says that the Swaragini actor tells everyone she is the captain, from a cockroach to a bus driver. Every contestant, including Tejasswi herself, started laughing. 

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty & Karan Patel Play A Prank On Tejasswi Prakash; Watch

However, Rohit Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash also have had their moments of disagreements and arguments on the show. In one of the tasks on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Tejasswi had indirectly accused Shetty of being biased towards Amruta Khanvilkar. This did not go down well with the Sooryavanshi director and he lashed out at her. In another instance, Tejasswi, in an attempt to help another contestant, had climbed on to the stage where the task was being performed. This too angered Shetty and he asked her to be within her limits. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

Also Read: Actor Tejasswi Prakash Breaks Down On TV Show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'; Read Details

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash) on

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Here's How Karan Patel Motivated Shivin Narang To Complete A Task

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Fans Adore Tejasswi Prakash And Shivin Narang's Sweet Chemistry

Image source: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram, Rohit Shetty Instagram

 

 

