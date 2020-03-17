Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty Finally Makes Karan Patel Do A Deadly Animal Stunt

Colors TV is back again with the latest instalment of the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. This is the tenth season and it is being hosted by popular Bollywood director Rohit Shetty. The current season also hosts numerous popular faces from the entertainment industry. The latest theme of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is that all the celebrity contestants will face their worst fears by performing a series of scary tasks in a bid to win the title of the show.

Karan Patel performs the first animal stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Karan Patel is one of the most popular contestants participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 this time. He is also reportedly one of the highest-paid actors on the show. The actor has gained a huge fan base, all thanks to his daredevil stunts that he attempts at on the television screen.

Many fans wanted Karan Patel to perform an animal-based stunt for a long time. From the looks of it, their wishes are now all set to come true. In one of the upcoming episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, the host Rohit Shetty will be asking Karan Patel to perform an animal stunt.

According to various reports, Karan Patel will be kept in a glass container filled with water. But the twist is that the container will be filled with snakes and many other water animals. Karan Patel will be asked complete the task in the container. It is yet to be seen whether he will be successful in his attempt or not.

Last week’s episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 saw the host, Rohit Shetty lose his calm ver contestant Tejasswi Prakash. One of the previous episodes also saw the eviction of Bhojpuri fame actor Rani Chatterjee. The latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 also hosts notable names from the industry like Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Amruta Khanvlkar, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, etc.

