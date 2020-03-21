Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karan Patel Faces His Fear Of Reptiles

Khatron Ke Khiladi has always been a platform that people have chosen to test their fears and their limits. This weekend on Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, the fans will get to see Karan Patel battle with his fear of reptiles. The actor never had to face animals earlier and this week, he will have to face his fears head-on.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Updates: Karan Patel faces his fear of reptiles

For this weekend's task, Karan Patel will have to get into a tank filled with snakes where he will be chained down and he will have to unlock himself while he fights the reptiles inside. Talking about this task, Karan Patel said that he has always been afraid of reptiles and that he knew someday he will have to face that fear. He added that Khatron Ke Khiladi has been the most exciting and enriching adventure of his life and said that he had a thrilling time performing the task.

He said that he was nervous and scared before performing the task and added that as he started performing, everything fell into place and he gave his 100%. He said that Rohit Shetty and the other contestants were his biggest supports. He further added that he thanks them for instilling the confidence in him.

By far, Karan Patel has been one of the strongest contenders in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. He has also managed to win over the viewers' hearts with his performances. As Patel himself admits, this weekend might turn out to be a rather challenging one.

For the unversed, Khatron Ke Khiladi is an adventure-based reality show. With gripping tasks, the show manages to have its audiences hooked to screen as they watch their favourite celebrities perform. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 also stars Amruta Khanvilkar, Karishma Tanna, and Shivin Narang.

