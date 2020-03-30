Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's Ex-contestant RJ Malishka Is Thankful To Trolls, Here's Why

Malishka Mendosa, also popularly known as RJ Malishka is one of the highly-successful radio personalities who has a huge fan-base among the masses. After debuting in Bollywood alongside Vidya Balan and Neha Dhupia in Tumhari Sulu, Malishka has also made her television debut with Colors TV's highly watched show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. In an interview with an online portal, the RJ recently thanked the trollers for not trolling her this time around.

RJ Malishka revealed the first time that she did not get trolled

A couple of years ago, Malishka was slammed online after she uploaded a catchy video on social media regarding the monsoon problems of Mumbai, addressing problems like the traffic jams, potholes menace and railway disruptions. The song offended a lot of users on social media. However, the controversy cooled down with time, but Malishka has been trolled several times on social media.

Recently, in a live chat session with an online portal, she spilt the beans about the first time when she did not get trolled online. Malishka also added that she is thankful to the trollers for not trolling her. Not so long ago, the radio jockey posted a video on her Instagram account wherein she brushed up her cooking skills by trying to roast papad, but failed at it. Instead of trolling her for the same, a lot of her followers guided her with various ways of roasting papad.

RJ Malishka was a part of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 but recently got eliminated in the fourth week. This season of KKK10 was shot in Bulgaria and its first episode premiered on February 22, 2020. Malishka got eliminated from the show after a month on March 21, 2020.

