Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Fans Call Contestants Unfair, #WeStandByTejasswi Takes Over Twitter

Tejasswi Prakash was reportedly cornered by other contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Following which, fans started trending 'We stand by Tejasswi' on Twitter

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is in quest of its top 5 contestants. In the latest episode, Tejasswi Prakash was seen crying and asking the host Rohit Shetty to let her quit the show. According to an entertainment portal’s report, many contestants felt that Tejasswi Prakash was winning because the stunts were rigged for her. The reports also stated that Rohit Shetty had lashed out at them.

After the reports went viral, fans of Tejasswi Prakash slammed other Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants for not standing by her. Fans also talked about how she has always been consistently good with her performances. Tejasswi Prakash’s fans also trended the hashtag #WeStandbyTejasswi. Take a look at the reactions.

Twitterattis trend #WeStandbyTejasswi to support the actor

Is Tejasswi Prakash being cornered by other Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants?

These reactions were in response to an entertainment portal's report that stated that Tejasswi Prakash being sided by other contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The entertainment portal's source stated that if anyone would watch the show closely, then one will realise that nobody motivated Tejasswi Prakash as such when Rohit Shetty was giving her a pep talk. Later, she decided to take the decision of quitting the show during one of the tasks while all the contestants went out of their ways to cheer up and motivate Karan Patel for doing the creepy crawlies’ stunt.

The source further revealed that even in the last episode when Tejasswi won against Shivin, the contestants were not very happy. It was very evident that the contestants were wanting a lesser competitive person to qualify in the stunt so that it can be easier for them to defeat him or her in the future. The report further stated that not only physical bruises and injuries, but Tejasswi Prakash was also suffering an emotional meltdown because of the way she was treated in the show.

Tejasswi Prakash becomes the first contender to 'Ticket to Finale'

During the week of the race to the 'Ticket to Finale', Tejasswi Prakash outshined the other contestants and became the first contender to reach the 'Ticket to Finale'. The final task of the race to 'Ticket to Finale' took place between Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna and Tejaswwi Prakash. They got a deadly and dynamic stunt to do on a truck.

Karan Patel went first and completed the stunt. Karishma Tanna went second and struggled to complete the task because of her height. The actor was often asked to keep her head and legs up to avoid injuries. Tejasswi Prakash went last and performed the stunt brilliantly. Rohit Shetty announced the result later and Tejasswi Prakash became the first contender to compete for 'Ticket to Finale'.

