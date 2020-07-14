Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Fans Call Contestants Unfair, #WeStandByTejasswi Takes Over Twitter

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is in quest of its top 5 contestants. In the latest episode, Tejasswi Prakash was seen crying and asking the host Rohit Shetty to let her quit the show. According to an entertainment portal’s report, many contestants felt that Tejasswi Prakash was winning because the stunts were rigged for her. The reports also stated that Rohit Shetty had lashed out at them.

After the reports went viral, fans of Tejasswi Prakash slammed other Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants for not standing by her. Fans also talked about how she has always been consistently good with her performances. Tejasswi Prakash’s fans also trended the hashtag #WeStandbyTejasswi. Take a look at the reactions.

Twitterattis trend #WeStandbyTejasswi to support the actor

That day when during Shivin's stunt , Rohit Sir shouted abt contestants blaming it to be rigged I had a doubt they might hve targeted Teju but still didn't want to believe it.. but it was visible from that day she was feeling low.. her eyes had lost the charm#WeStandByTejasswi — 🐧tєju kí nєє💃 (@angel172431) July 13, 2020

When she was saying she wanted go give up it literally made me cry💔

In her previous stunts, you can see the confidence in her eyes.

Maybe the stunt was so bad that she is now shocked too much.

I feel so sad for her. But I'm so proud of her #WeStandByTejasswi pic.twitter.com/fQG0lnHyCF — desiladki (@desiladkii) July 13, 2020

Selfless Nature

Performing Every Task Wid 200%Efforts

Never Giveup Attitude



Wishing u All the Success in Ur lyf teju #WeStandByTejasswi pic.twitter.com/yHQlImnsc4 — vijayrash💜 (@vjrash13) July 13, 2020

Real faces of teju's co contestants is exposed by Rohit sir#WeStandByTejasswi pic.twitter.com/C1bpnbfoN3 — Ganga Chowdary (@GangaChowdary6) July 13, 2020

When she said tabiyat theek nahi lag rhi, the most heartbreaking moment was. 💔 #WeStandByTejasswi pic.twitter.com/2JzwSWVICc — Shyam Parmar (@shyampa25125975) July 13, 2020

Karan patel aborted his stunts many times even elimination stunt but colorstv did not eliminate him

balraj eliminated but brought back they both made fun of every1

Tejaswi is 100 times better thn them in by stunt wise or personality wise



SHE IS WINNER #WeStandByTejasswi — 🌈 ⛈ 🌞 (@DipikaKakarbB12) July 13, 2020

Is Tejasswi Prakash being cornered by other Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants?

These reactions were in response to an entertainment portal's report that stated that Tejasswi Prakash being sided by other contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The entertainment portal's source stated that if anyone would watch the show closely, then one will realise that nobody motivated Tejasswi Prakash as such when Rohit Shetty was giving her a pep talk. Later, she decided to take the decision of quitting the show during one of the tasks while all the contestants went out of their ways to cheer up and motivate Karan Patel for doing the creepy crawlies’ stunt.

The source further revealed that even in the last episode when Tejasswi won against Shivin, the contestants were not very happy. It was very evident that the contestants were wanting a lesser competitive person to qualify in the stunt so that it can be easier for them to defeat him or her in the future. The report further stated that not only physical bruises and injuries, but Tejasswi Prakash was also suffering an emotional meltdown because of the way she was treated in the show.

Tejasswi Prakash becomes the first contender to 'Ticket to Finale'

During the week of the race to the 'Ticket to Finale', Tejasswi Prakash outshined the other contestants and became the first contender to reach the 'Ticket to Finale'. The final task of the race to 'Ticket to Finale' took place between Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna and Tejaswwi Prakash. They got a deadly and dynamic stunt to do on a truck.

Karan Patel went first and completed the stunt. Karishma Tanna went second and struggled to complete the task because of her height. The actor was often asked to keep her head and legs up to avoid injuries. Tejasswi Prakash went last and performed the stunt brilliantly. Rohit Shetty announced the result later and Tejasswi Prakash became the first contender to compete for 'Ticket to Finale'.

