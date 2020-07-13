'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Written Update July 11,12: Contestants Witness Fun And Fear

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, July 11 episode begins with Rohit Shetty explaining the stunts to the ticket to finale contestants. The high-octane car stunt sees Karan and Balraj being nervous at the beginning. First, it is Balraj’s turn and next is Karan’s. However, Balraj turns out to be a little slow and Karan wins this race as he completes the task by touching just one obstacle. Karan Patel joins Tejasswi Prakash in the final stunt of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Khatron Ke Khiladi written update July 11 continues

Now, all the contestants gear up for the next stunt. Karishma, Dharmesh, and Shivin are informed to perform the stunt by Rohit Shetty. While Karishma and Dharmesh both excel in the stunt, Shivin starts feeling giddy amid the task. Everyone motivates Shivin to continue with the task but in vain.

Shivin is quite firm that he cannot do it further. As he announces that he cannot perform the task, Rohit Shetty gets vexed. Talking about Karishma, Dharmesh, and Shivin's stunt results, with just a difference of 9 seconds, Dharmesh joins Tejasswi Prakash and Karan in the ticket to finale stunt. The team proceeds towards the next episode and Rohit Shetty plays a fun question-answer game with Tejasswi.

Rohit Shetty then explains the ticket to finale stunt and informs that it will be performed by contestants Tejasswi, Dharmesh and Karan. While Tejasswi goes first, Karan goes next and then Dharmesh performs the stunt. Everyone gives their best, but Dharmesh wins the task by removing 12 flags.

Khatron Ke Khiladi written update July 12

The episode begins with a letter arriving from Rohit Shetty and Karishma reads it. The team welcomes a bunch of new contestants like Salman Yusuf, Kabir, Smriti Karla, Abhishek Verma, Kabir, Kunwar Amar, among others. Karishma and Salman perfom a fun task given by Rohit Shetty and the duo's fun banter bursts an instant peal of laughter. Shivin and his partner Smriti are the first ones to perform the task, but the duo fails to perform and finds it difficult to complete. Shivin aborts the task.

After Shivin and Smriti, Balraj and Shaleen go in next. The duo begins with the task, but Shaleen aborts the stunt as he gets submerged in water and then finds it difficult to breathe. Lastly, Karishma and Salman Yusuf perform the task. The two excel and complete the task. Rohit Shetty is all praises and the contestants also hail their efforts.

The contestants then proceed to the next task, and it is Tejasswi and Kabir who perform the task of opening up the locks with lizards all around their faces. After their excellent performance, Karan and Abhishek begin with the task. Karan is petrified with the lizards on his face, but after taking good enough time, the duo completes the stunt. Karan-Abhishek beat Tejasswi-Kabir by 7 seconds.

Here the Khatron Ke Khiladi written update ends with the last task by Tejasswi Prakash and Shivin along with their partners. Rohit Shetty explains the stunt to them and both give their best. However, Shivin loses the stunt as Tejasswi Prakash quickly completes the task. Shivin gets the elimination band.

