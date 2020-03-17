The Debate
'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Grabs The Second Spot in The Latest TRP Ratings; Read More

Television News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is a widely popular reality show. It has grabbed the second spot according to the latest TRP ratings. Read on to know more details.

khatron ke khiladi 10

The latest TRP ratings for the ninth week have stunned the viewers. The popular television reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has retained the second spot after Zee TV’s soap opera Kundali Bhagya. Moreover, The Kapil Sharma Show has crawled its way back up to the TRP chart. However, ratings of Naagin 4 has dropped drastically. 

Talking about the channels, they have not experienced any major change. Sab TV, Star Plus, Colors TV, Sony TV, and Zee TV are still at the top of the TRP charts. However, Zee TV’s famous show Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the third number. But its spin-off, Kundali Bhagya has risen to the top. While the former has grabbed 2.7, the latter has stunned by hitting 3.3 ratings. 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 grabs the second spot 

On the other hand, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has retained its second position according to the rankings. It has received 3.1. Moreover, India’s Best Dancer had a grand opening. It has fetched 2.7 ratings, according to the latest data collected. 

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna Switches Sides, Gets Trolled By Rohit Shetty

Also read: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Contestant Karishma Tanna Disappointed Because Of This

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has garnered fifth place. Furthermore, The Kapil Sharma Show is at the eighth number. Both the shows have grabbed 2.7 and 2.3 respectively. 

Also read: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Contestant Karan Patel Recreates A Moment From 'Mohabbatein'

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty Rants At Tejasswi Prakash,asks Her To Be In Her Limits

 

 

COMMENT
