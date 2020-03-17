'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Grabs The Second Spot in The Latest TRP Ratings; Read More

The latest TRP ratings for the ninth week have stunned the viewers. The popular television reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has retained the second spot after Zee TV’s soap opera Kundali Bhagya. Moreover, The Kapil Sharma Show has crawled its way back up to the TRP chart. However, ratings of Naagin 4 has dropped drastically.

Talking about the channels, they have not experienced any major change. Sab TV, Star Plus, Colors TV, Sony TV, and Zee TV are still at the top of the TRP charts. However, Zee TV’s famous show Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the third number. But its spin-off, Kundali Bhagya has risen to the top. While the former has grabbed 2.7, the latter has stunned by hitting 3.3 ratings.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 grabs the second spot

On the other hand, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has retained its second position according to the rankings. It has received 3.1. Moreover, India’s Best Dancer had a grand opening. It has fetched 2.7 ratings, according to the latest data collected.

Khatron ki iss university mein students milenge of every type! 😂

Tag that friend whose personality resembles that of #TejasswiPrakash in the comments and watch #KKK10 every Sat-Sun at 9 PM, only on #Colors.

Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/UeoYRBzcT3 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 16, 2020

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna Switches Sides, Gets Trolled By Rohit Shetty

Also read: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Contestant Karishma Tanna Disappointed Because Of This

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has garnered fifth place. Furthermore, The Kapil Sharma Show is at the eighth number. Both the shows have grabbed 2.7 and 2.3 respectively.

Kaise suljhayega Jethalal ye uljhan?



Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashma, Mon-Fri Raat 8:30 baje, sirf Sony SAB par! pic.twitter.com/gDgb2kSnnx — SAB TV (@sabtv) March 14, 2020

Also read: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Contestant Karan Patel Recreates A Moment From 'Mohabbatein'

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty Rants At Tejasswi Prakash,asks Her To Be In Her Limits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.