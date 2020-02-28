Khatron Ke Khiladi 2020: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The 10th Season

The action reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 made its grand premiere on ColorsTV on February 22, 2020. Just like the previous seasons, the show features a group of brave contestants who will have to brace themselves to perform and overcome some terrifying and frightening tasks to emerge as the winner.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is being hosted by the talented action director, Rohit Shetty. The show is being filmed in the picturesque locales of the European country, Bulgaria. Along with performing some deadly stunts, the contestants can also have their own share of sightseeing in Bulgaria.

Here is what one can expect from the show this season

It seems that the show has revamped itself to be much bigger and better for the tenth season. The participants will have to face diverse challenges and hurdles while performing the task. From facing a ferocious lion to riding an ostrich and also handling some scary insects, the contestants have to do it all.

The promo which was aired before the inception of the show also had Rohit Shetty hinting that this season will be much more unique than all the previous seasons. He had said that till now, whatever happened on the previous seasons was nothing and that this season will be 'ten times' deadlier than all the other seasons.

The show boasts of some popular names from TV fraternity

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has some popular names from the television industry as contestants who have also grabbed a lot of attention. Some of the names include Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, Balraj Sayal, Rani Chatterjee, RJ Mallishka and Dharmesh Yelande. It will be quite interesting to see these contestants put on a brave face while performing the stunts. Are you liking the tenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi? Let us know in the comments section.

