'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Fame Karishma Tanna's Lockdown Diaries Includes Productive Activities

Ever since the nationwide lockdown has been announced by the government, people have been finding different ways to keep themselves entertained inside their homes. Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Karishma Tanna is also been giving out tips and entertaining her fans through her various social media posts. Here are the ways in which the actor has been spending her lockdown period. Have a look-

Karishma Tanna's lockdown diaries

Spending time with her pet

Karishma Tanna has been spending time with her pet dog 'Koko'. She shared a bunch of adorable pictures with her dog and also shared a video of him while training him. Karishma Tanna also mentioned that bonding with her dog is one of the best things about this quarantine.

Working out

Since the gyms and other workout studios have also been shut due to lockdown, many celebrities have decided to workout at home. Karishma Tanna was also one of those celebrities who shared pictures of her working out at home.

Doing a noble cause

Karishma Tanna, apart from spending time with her family, also served tea and biscuits to the staff of her building and thanked all those who looked after the security and sanitisation of their building.

