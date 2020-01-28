Nia Sharma Refreshes Memory Of Fans As She Shares Pictures From 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Nia Sharma, who was originally called Neha Sharma, is a very popular face in Indian television. She enjoys a huge fan base on her social media accounts. The actor who is currently being adored for her portrayal in the superhit show, Naagin 4 took to her Instagram account and walked down the memory lane.

Nia Sharma is an ex-contestant on a very popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. Though she could not make it to the finale of the show, she was one of the strongest contestants in the eighth season. As the reality show is all geared up to launch their 10th season, Nia posted pictures of herself from the time she was seen performing stunts on the show.

Check out the pictures below:

Naagin 4 fame actor, Nia was often seen saying on cameras how nervous she was before each task. In the show, Nia did not shy away from revealing her competitive spirit and how she wanted to perform well in each task. The actor was always seen putting all her efforts and was often appreciated by the show hosts and other contestants.

Nia Sharma captioned the photo saying, "And what not have I gone through in life"

Khatron Ke Khiladi promo

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a popular reality show. It is back with another season and the promo of the show has been released by the official team of the show. The show will be hosted by Rohit Shetty for its 10th season. This season too has an interesting line-up of contestants. The list has Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Karan Patel, Naagin's Karishma Tanna, Beyhadh's Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, another Naagin actress Adaa Khan, RJ Malishka and Balraj Sayal, to name a few among others.

Image credits: Nia Sharma Instagram

