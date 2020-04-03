'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10': Shivin Narang Steals Balraj Syal's Date Away; Watch Video

Television star Shivin Narang and comedian Balraj Syal are currently featuring in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Both the stars can be seen overcoming their fears on the show and are performing well. Recently, a funny Tik Tok video featuring both Shivin Narang has taken social media by storm and is making their fans laugh out loud.

In the video that is doing rounds on social media, Punjabi munda Balraj Syal can be seen impressing a female foreigner with his broken English. Suddenly Shivin Narang’s entry shatters all the efforts of Balraj. Shivin Narang enters with a bouquet of rose which he hands over to the women. Moving on, Shivin Narang is seen using a pickup line to impress the female foreigner.

He can be seen saying “Roses are red, violets are blue, how would you like, if go on a date with you”. Shivin Narang also complimented the lady saying she is very beautiful. In the end, he is seen taking the lady from Balraj Syal. He is seen speechless which has made fans roll on the aisles.

Have a look at the Tik Tok video of Shivin Narang and Balraj Syal here:

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Khatron Ke Khiladi is an Indian stunt reality show which has successfully made up to its 10th season. The show started premiering on Colors Channel from February 22, 2002. To survive in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 all the contestants have to perform tasks and win it to move ahead in the competition. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was shot in Bulgaria and has become a mass entertainer because of its interesting stunts and dangerous format. The show is hosted by the popular director Rohit Shetty.

