'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10': Balraj Syal Suffers Second Degree Burns, Yet Completes The Task

Balraj Syal has been one of the most dedicated contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. He has been performing greatly on the show since the first episode itself and has also been receiving praise from their Master Rohit Shetty.

Balraj Syal suffers injuries after completing a task on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

In the last episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Balraj Syal has proved that he is an ultimate daredevil after he completed a task even when he had suffered from several injuries. He suffered from second-degree burns and yet completed his task, impressing the host and emerging victorious.

The task which earned him much praise for involved a contestant to lie down flat on their backs while they are tied with chains. With rods of fire running from on top of them, there were 50 kgs of wax placed on the rods. After waiting for a minute and suffering the wax rain, contestants were supposed to push the off sign with a stick, which was placed at a distance.

As soon as the stick reaches its destination, the fire would go off, stopping the wax rain too. Balraj Syal had to perform the task with a partner, Amruta Khanvilkar. Since Amruta Khanvilkar could not bear the burns of hot wax and immediately quit the task, Balraj Syal decided to do it in place of her.

Although Balraj Syal completed the task efficiently, it left him heavily injured. He suffered bruises all over his body but also earned applause and praise from the host and other contestants.

Balraj Syal is currently seen in two reality shows Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The actor has been winning fans because of his determination and courage on the reality stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. He has also become popular for entering Shehnaaz Gill’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and fans are urging the two to be together, for they find them perfect for each other.

