Khatron Ke Khiladi's Tejasswi Prakash Clarifies After Rohit Shetty Threatens To Oust Her

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is slowly gaining a major fan-following as the contestants not only give their best in the tasks but also entertain the audience. Though the show is going on smoothly, host Rohit Shetty has had some bursts of anger when it comes to Tejasswi Prakash. While fans are angry at Shetty, Prakash has finally spoken about the same.

Tejasswi asks her fans to not get upset

In an episode where Tejasswi vocalised her opinion that Amruta Khanvilkar is getting more advantage than others, Rohit lashed out at her and said that he is not naive. He also asked her to not cross her limits as well. As per an article on a leading entertainment portal, fans rebuked Rohit Shetty and said that he was being unfair.

In an interview with another news portal, Tejasswi was quoted talking about this situation. She requested her fans to not be upset with Rohit Shetty. She said that he must have had good reason to scold her. She also said that when Rohit said that he will throw her out of the show, it must be because he feels that he has the right to do so. She added the phrase, "Aap usi ko dantte ho jisko aap apna maante ho".

Tejasswi Prakash claimed that she has nothing against him. She also talked about how she is overwhelmed with the support she received. She also said that she understands why they are upset. She had the burns on her legs from a stunt that was supposed to be no elimination.

Here is the latest promo of KKK10:

