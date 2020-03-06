Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Performs A Task With Python Around Her Neck; Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has become a mass entertainer because of its interesting stunts. Rohit Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash’s bonding on the show has stolen limelight several times. Be it Rohit Shetty calling her “Sholay Ki Basant” or punishing her for failing to complete the task, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 has had some memorable and entertaining moments that fans have enjoyed watching. In one of the previous episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Rohit Shetty destroyed Tejasswi’s phone by putting it in a grinding machine when she couldn’t complete a task.

Now, as per the recent promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, the actor will be seen with a partner who is not ready to let her go. The latest promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 features Rohit Shetty getting a new friend for Tejasswi. In the promo, she can be seen with a huge python around her neck. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 promo unveils her struggle to get rid of the huge python which was trying to strangle her.

Have a look at the latest Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 promo here:

One of the previous episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 also featured Tejasswi Prakash getting a singing partner in a fun task. The singing partner turned out to be an alligator. The fun task was entertaining to watch.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Khatron Ke Khiladi is an Indian stunt reality show which has successfully which is currently in its 10th season. The show started premiering on Colors Channel from February 22, 2002. To survive in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 all the contestants have to perform tasks and win it to move ahead in the competition. This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was shot in Bulgaria.

