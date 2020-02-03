Rohit Shetty Turns Professor As Tejasswi Prakash Gets Grilled In New Promo; Watch Video

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is all set to premiere soon on Colors TV. Makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned with the promotions. In each promo, the danger element of the show is highlighted.

Director Rohit Shetty is set to host the show again in its 10th season. In the promo, he is shown playing the character of a professor at his ‘darr ki university,' wreaking havoc at his students. In the promos, he made it clear that the show is set to witness some of the most dangerous high octane stunts. The show is famous for its death-defying stunts performed by the contestants.

In the latest promo, Rohit Shetty can be seen testing Tejasswi Prakash’s strength and patience as she gets grilled on a wire bed. She can be seen screaming while performing the dangerous stunt. Khatron Ke Khiladi is among the most loved reality television shows because of its unique content. It is an adaptation of the popular American reality show, Fear Factor and has been loved by action fans all over the country. Popular filmmaker Rohit Shetty is back with Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

According to media reports, the show will go on air soon after the closure of Bigg Boss 13. The show is reportedly shot in Bulgaria, Europe with an amazing lineup of contestants. The show, which is slated to air a week after Bigg Boss 13's finale was initially supposed to start in mid-February, but the extension of Bigg Boss 13 reportedly led to the show getting pushed to March 2020.

