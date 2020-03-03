'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka!' Written Update For March 2: Kabir Hunts Down His Mother Parveen

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! is a popular Indian fantasy TV series that features Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles. It revolves around a Jinn’s love story. In the last episode of the show, we see that an evil tortures Tabeezi and is after Parveen’s life. Read on to know more about what happens next:

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! Written Updates March 2, 2020

In the 101st episode of Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Aman and Roshni are in the hospital and are trying to hide Parveen. Imran comes to the hospital and is attacked by a ward boy who is under the control of evil powers. Kabir has come back to life and is set on taking his revenge.

Aman and Roshni trick Kabir and get attacked by the mind-controlled people, as they realise that their magic is not working. They use some sprays to defend themselves. Tabeezi had called them to inform that only poison kills poison, so insecticides work against the infected people.

All the members of the Khan family, along with Imraan, gather in the Khan family house and this is where they realise that Kabir did not want to kill Parveen; he wanted everyone under one roof. Kabir reveals that someone from the family has already been bitten by the Jeherals and is infected.

Kabir then tells the family that there is this Red key that he is looking for, which would open the treasures of evil powers and will make him invincible. But the catch is, only an Ayana can touch the key. So he asks Tabeezi to go to the black forest and get the key.

Tabeezi reveals that there is something that has not been used for a long time and can help Aman. She brings a card and tells Aman that it is a doorway, but it was attacked by a Jinn long ago, and thus, it is not working properly. Roshni leaves for the forest and Aman tries his luck to use the door.

