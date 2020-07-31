'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India' Contestants Haarsh & Nia Feature In Romantic Teaser

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India is a new edition of Colors TV's superhit reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi that will be shot entirely in India. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the first time that the makers of the show have decided to shoot the entire season in Mumbai instead of a foreign location. However, since filmmaker Rohit Shetty could not make it to host a couple of episodes, he has requested colleague and filmmaker-friend Farah Khan to host the show in his place.

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India's contestants include Ritivik Dhanjani, Nia Sharma, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Rashami Desai, Aly Goni, Jay Bhanushali, Jasmine Bhasin, and Karan Wahi. These popular celebrities of the telly world will be seen tackling their fears for this 8 episode-long mini-series shot entirely in Mumbai, India.

However, the contestants Nia Sharma and Harsh Limbachiyaa's teaser for the KKK: Made in India that will start airing on Colors TV from August 1st have been receiving humongous attention. The duo featured in a romantic teaser for the show.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Nia Sharma's romantic moment on KKK: Made in India

Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India will be back from August 1st and will showcase many contestants from the previous seasons. One of the contestants, Harsh Limbachiyaa, who is the husband of comedienne Bharti Singh, was recently seen in a romantic teaser for the show.

The teaser starts with Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi asking Harsh to imagine Nia Sharma in a romantic setting with her. This makes Harsh go to a dreamland where he can be seen flirting with the contestant Nia Sharma. Take a look.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 winner

Popular TV celebrity Karishma Tanna won Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. She defeated Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande and bagged the winner's trophy. The actor had been winning the audience and the judge's heart with her stunts and performances since the beginning of the show. Winning the title of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Karishma Tanna also became the first woman winner on the show. All the episodes of the show were shot before the lockdown except the Grand Finale.

