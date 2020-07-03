Nia Sharma Shares Glimpse Of Her Striking Transformation; Rashami Desai Says 'boy To Babe'

Television actor Nia Sharma recently shared a picture collage of her ‘then’ and ‘now’ picture. The actor shared two monochrome pictures. The first picture is a childhood picture of the actor. She looks unrecognisable as she is seen donning a bob haircut. Nia Sharma is spotted wearing a white shirt with a sweater and pants.

In another picture, she is seen carrying a glam look wearing a strappy crop top and denim. Not to miss her beaded necklace and pulled back hair that made her look even more gorgeous. Fans in huge number praised Nia for the picture. Some users were even shocked to see her transformation.

Bigg Boss fame Rashami Desai also commented on the picture asking Nia Sharma to share the story behind her transformation journey. She also called it from ‘boy to babe’ kind of transformation. An actor like Karanvir Bohra and Monica Dogra also commented on the picture.

Also Read| Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma & Aditya Narayan's 32 km cycling session is all things fun

Nia Sharma resumes shooting for Naagin 4

After 3 months of self-isolation, Nia Sharma has finally begun shooting for her show Naagin 4. The actor in the recent past shared an adorable selfie where she was seen standing in her Naagin 4 vanity. The actor is seen carrying an all-white look with white crop t-shirt, shorts and moccasins.

Nia Sharma captioned the picture as, “Cut to- 3 months later... back to set, my Vanityyyyyyyyyyyyy!! #naagin4 (Jaan hatheli pe lekar)”. Fans in huge numbers praised Nia Sharma and also sent their best wishes as she resumed shooting. Nia Sharma’s comment section of the post was also filled with messages of her fans asking her to stay safe. Take a look at the post.

Also Read| Nia Sharma-Krystle D'Souza & other female leads on TV that give sister goals

Also Read| Nia Sharma or Vahbiz Dorabjee: Who rocked the black leather jacket better?

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor shared a video on her Instagram updating her fans that the show Naagin 4 will be going off-air post-lockdown and a new season of the show will be aired soon. However, a proper ending would be given to the storyline. She also called the script of Naagin 4 weak and promised that Naagin 5 will be much better.

Ekta Kapoor also apologised to the Naagin 4 cast including Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai. Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai also showed their support to Ekta Kapoor's decision through their social media posts.

Also Read| Nia Sharma poses with Naagin 4 co-star as Vijayendra Kumeria turns photographer, See pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.