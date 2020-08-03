'Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India' Shooting Location: Know Where The Reality Show Was Shot

The well-known Indian reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with an exclusive and limited edition of episodes titled Made in India. The new edition of Colors TV's superhit reality show is shot entirely in India. Due to nationwide lockdown, it is the first time that the makers of the show decided to shoot the entire season in Mumbai instead of foreign locations. Keep reading to know more:

Where is Khatron Ke Khiladi shooting location?

Many viewers have been curious about the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India shooting location and the question "where is Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India is shooting location" was doing the rounds on the internet since the show was announced. Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India is being shot in Mumbai. This is for the first time that KKK is shot in India. The show is expected to be served with a twist of Bollywood. In the previous season, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was shot in Bulgaria.

Along with the shooting location, it seems like Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India has also revamped itself to be much more thrilling in this particular season. In the on-going show, participants have to face some diverse challenges and hurdles while performing nerve-wracking tasks. Take a look at the promos of the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India cast

Along with Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India's shooting location, having popular names from the TV industry in the show is also a point of attraction for fans. Some of the contestants of the KKK show include names like Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Karan Patel, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, and Jay Bhanushali. KKK fans feel that it will be quite interesting to witness these contestants put on a brave face while performing the stunts.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 winner

Famous TV celebrity Karishma Tanna won Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. She defeated Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande and bagged the winner's trophy. The actor had been winning the audience and the judge's heart with her stunts and performances since the beginning of the show. Winning the title of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Karishma Tanna also became the first woman to win the show. All the episodes of the 10th season of KKK show were shot before the lockdown except the Grand Finale.

