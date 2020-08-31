'Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India' Written Update: Nia Sharma Wins The Show

From a double elimination to contestants securing the final three spots in the finale, Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India latest episodes were filled with action-packed drama and many nerve-wracking stunts. Read ahead to know who got eliminated in the Saturday, August 29 episode and which contestant won the grand finale in the Sunday, August 30 episode:

Also Read | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India' to have Nia Sharma as winner?

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India written update - August 29

The Saturday episode kicks off with an interesting twist, host Rohit Shetty reveals at the start of the show that there will be a double elimination at the end of the episode. So fans can expect to see two contestants leaving the show. In the first stunt, the contestants are seen using a harness and jumping on platforms made of glass to complete their task. Only three contestants are asked to this task. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin complete the task but Haarsh Limbachiyaa breaks one of the glass platforms and makes his way to the double-elimination round.

Also Read | Janmashtami 2020: Karan Wahi breaks matki on sets of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India'

In the next stunt, fans see a 'Boys Vs Girls' task, host Rohit Shetty explains that two contestants will be tied to each other and one will be blindfolded. The task is to successfully cross a path without touching the laser beam. If the contestants do touch the laser beam, not only will they get shocked but will also get a penalty. Bharti Singh and Nia Sharma complete the task successfully while Jay and Karan move on to the elimination round.

Also Read | Actor-host Jay Bhanushali injures his fingers during 'Khatron ke Khiladi: Made in India'

.@karan009wahi is going clockwise and anticlockwise, will he able to complete this stunt? 🤔

Tell us in the comments and watch him on #KKKMadeInIndia tonight at 9 PM on #Colors.

Anytime on @justvoot. pic.twitter.com/99gnw5ELnN — COLORS (@ColorsTV) August 29, 2020

Finally, Jay, Karan and Harsh move to the elimination round and take part in a clockwise chicken throwing competition. Karan does exceptionally well in the challenge, leading Jay and Harsh to get eliminated.

Also Read | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India' sees Karan & Jay enter jacuzzi filled with fish guts

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India Aug 30 episode

Khatron ki movie ko dene perfect climax, @iamrohishetty is on his way! 😍

Watch #KKKGrandFinale episode tonight at 9 PM on #Colors and anytime on @justvoot.#KKKMadeInIndia pic.twitter.com/c6LMlSE8ur — COLORS (@ColorsTV) August 30, 2020

In the Sunday episode, fans get to know that all the stunts are mastered by Rohit Shetty and the episode is a 'Grand Finale Episode'. In the first challenge, fans see Nia Sharma, Aly Goni and Karan Wahi competing. In the task, contestants have to stay balanced on a floating beam and collect flags. Aly Goni gets eliminated in the round due to his poor performance.

In the next task, contestants are blindfolded and have to take out cheese from a mousetrap. But in a fun twist, the other contestants giving them advice while they are blindfolded are literally the ones whom they are competing against. Jasmin and Bharti are seen doing this task and Bharti gets eliminated.

In the last 'car stunt', fans see an elaborate car-related task which also has many small tasks. Contestants are tied to a car and have to do all the tasks assigned. Jasmin, Karan and Nia all perform exceptionally well but Nia wins the show as she has the best time.

Promo Pic Credit: Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.