Actor-host Jay Bhanushali Injures His Fingers During 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India'

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India is a new edition of Colors TV's superhit reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi that will be shot entirely in India. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the first time that the makers of the show have decided to shoot the entire season in Mumbai instead of a foreign location. However, since filmmaker Rohit Shetty could not make it to host a couple of episodes, he has requested colleague and filmmaker-friend Farah Khan to host the show in his place.

Jay Bhanushali injures fingers while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India

In the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India, participants Karan Patel and Jay Bhanushali faced a close encounter with terror. The participants were supposed to enter a jacuzzi full of dirt and waste. Farah said that the participant has to enter the garbage swimming pool and find a few things.

Contestant Jay Bhanushali took to Instagram today to showcase his injury while he was shooting for an episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. In the video, one can see three of his fingers on his left hand while one finger on his right hand was bandaged. Jay Bhanushali was part of the show in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7 as well, but had to quit the show due to an injury.

In an article by Mirror Online, Jay mentioned that he feels he is lucky to have got the opportunity to feature in the show for the second time. He also said that the makers of the show may have seen his performance and that is why offered him to be a part of the show again. He stated that he would rather be performing with creepy crawlies as compared to doing underwater stunts.

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India's contestants include Ritivik Dhanjani, Nia Sharma, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Rashami Desai, Aly Goni, Jay Bhanushali, Jasmine Bhasin, and Karan Wahi. These popular celebrities of the telly world will be seen tackling their fears for this 8 episode-long mini-series shot entirely in Mumbai, India. The last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was won by famous TV celebrity Karishma Tanna. She defeated Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande and bagged the winner's trophy.

