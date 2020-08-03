'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India' Sees Karan & Jay Enter Jacuzzi Filled With Fish Guts

The popular Indian reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with an exclusive and limited edition of episodes titled Made in India. In the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India, participants Karan Patel and Jay Bhanushali faced a close encounter with the terror as the host Farah Khan Khuder introduced the 'torture task' of the day.

According to the task, the participants were supposed to enter a jacuzzi full of dirt and waste. Farah said that the participant has to enter the garbage cum swimming pool and find a few things.

Karan Patel pitted against Jay Bhanushali

Amid the smell and garbage, the task turned out to be fun with Farah Khan's Bollywood touch. Explaining the task further, Farah Khan Kunder said that the contestants had to decode a song through the emoticon displayed on the led screen. If the contestant will guess the right song, the screen will show an item that they have to find inside the pool.

Elaborating further, Farah revealed that the participant has to find one of their belongings as well from the pool. Jay Bhanushali and Karan Patel gave a tough competition to each other. At the end, Karan outshined Jay and won the task.

Later in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India, Ritvik Dhanjani and Harsh Limbachiyaa geared up for the next task. The duo individually performed the stunt. Explaining the stunt, Farah Khan said that the contestant will sit in a glass box filled with water with their hands and feet tied to locked chains. They were expected to unlock all the locks even as water pours into the glass box. Stating the twist, Farah said that they will remain suspended in the air from a crane. In the end, Ritvik won the task.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India'

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India is being shot in Mumbai. This is for the first time that KKK is shot in India. The show is expected to be served with a twist of Bollywood. In the previous season, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was shot in Bulgaria.

Along with the shooting location, it seems like Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India has also revamped itself to be much more thrilling in this particular season. The show also features Karan Wahi, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, and Aly Goni, among many others. The limited-episode show started its run from August 1 and will telecast fresh episodes every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10 winner

Famous TV celebrity Karishma Tanna won Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. She defeated Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande and bagged the winner's trophy. The actor had been winning the audience and the judge's heart with her stunts and performances since the beginning of the show.

