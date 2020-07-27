Karishma Tanna Wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'; Aamna Sharif & Other TV Celebs Congratulate

As the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 declared that Karishma Tanna has won the title of winner along with a trophy, car and cash prize; many of her friends congratulated her. Taking to their Instagram, Karishma's friends from TV fraternity penned heartwarming wishes for her.

Along with co-contestant Amruta Khanvilkar, TV celebs such as Aamna Sharif and Pearl Puri, among many others, shared a post on their social media to celebrate the win of Karishma Tanna. Scroll down to take a look at their story sessions and posts.

TV celebs congratulate Karishma Tanna for winning KKK10

Aamna Sharif congratulates 'baby' Karishma

Ishita Dutta screams Bravo Bravo for Karishma Tanna

Aamir Ali's good wishes with a pinch of humour

Amruta Khanvilkar showers love on Karishma Tanna

Pearl V Puri's post for Karishma

On the other side, actor Pearl V Puri shared a heartfelt post for Karishma. In a brief caption, he called Karishma "warrior" and expressed his happiness. He also mentioned that Tanna was the only contestant who has never quit or aborted any of the stunts. Along with his caption, in the short-video post, Rohit Shetty can be seen announcing the winner. Take a look at his post below.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale

After almost a year of the shoot, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 found its winner in Karishma Tanna. The grand finale of the Rohit Shetty show was aired on Sunday, that is July 26, on Colors. Apart from Tanna, Karan Patel, Dharmesh Yelande and Balraj were the finalists.

While explaining the finale task, Rohit Shetty said that contestants would be buckled up in a car and dropped in the water. After unlocking themselves, they have to take out a flag from the car's dicky and swim to a jet ski nearby. Later, they need to climb up on another car, which will be held by a helicopter. To complete the task, they have to throw a stick to create a blast on the platform. Karishma Tanna beat Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande in the finale task.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants

Talking about the show, it was shot last year in Bulgaria with a 40-day schedule and started its run from February 22. Later, in March, the makers decided not to release the new episodes as the finale was yet-to-shoot then, and due to Coronavirus-induced lockdown, everything was kept on a halt. In June, the team shot the finale in Mumbai and started airing new episodes. Apart from the three finalists, Balraj Syal, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, RJ Malishka, and Amruta Khanvilkar, among many others, were seen performing stunts on the show.

