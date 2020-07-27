'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Winner: Karishma Tanna Lifts Trophy With Car & Cash Prize

Actor Karishma Tanna lifted the trophy of Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10; and received a car and Rs 20 lakh as the cash prize. To lift the title of Khatron Ke Khiladi winner, Karishma Tanna beat Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Grand Finale was broadcast on Sunday, that is July 26.

Karishma Tanna wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Interestingly, Rohit Shetty called the finale task 'blockbuster' and explained it saying that the contestants would be buckled up in a car and dropped in the water. After unlocking themselves, they have to take out a flag from the car's dicky and swim to a jet ski nearby. After this, they need to climb up on another car that is held by a helicopter. In the last stage, they have to throw a stick to create a blast on the platform.

After Dharmesh Yelande and Karan panel, Karishma Tanna went to perform the task. While announcing the results, Rohit Shetty mentioned that there was the only an eight-second difference between Khatron Ke Khiladi winner and the first-runner up. After the host declared Karishma Tanna as Khatron Ke Khiladi winner, she got emotional. Later, Rohit shared that he always wanted a girl to win the title and Karishma has fulfilled his wish. As the show came to its end, the Golmaal director also introduced Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India. Giving a sneak peek into the upcoming show, he revealed that it will be introduced by choreographer-director Farah Khan.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Talking about the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was shot in Bulgaria last year on a 40-day schedule. While it started its run on TV from February 22, it went off-air in March as the shoots were kept on halt; following the coronavirus-induced lockdown. As the finale was yet to be shot then, the makers decided not to release all the episodes.

Earlier this month, they shot the finale in Mumbai and started airing the fresh episodes. Apart from the three finalists, Balraj Syal, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterjee and Amruta Khanvilkar also participated in the adventure reality show. Former contestant Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa also added a pinch of comedy in the show.

