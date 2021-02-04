Kumkum Bhagya February 5, 2021 Spoiler: Abhi And Pragya Take New Vows To Never Separate

In Kumkum Bhagya Feb 4 episode, Abhi and Pragya manage to trick the hitmen and save Ratna and her husband. After saving the couple, Abhi leads the hitmen outside the house. Pragya unties the couple and follows Abhi outside. They manage to find the car keys Ratna's husband gave them and finally locate the car. Abhi and the hitmen get into a fight and Abhi knocks one of the unconscious.

Later, the hitmen hold a villager at gunpoint and threaten Abhi to kill him, so he could surrender. Abhi and Pragya fight the hitmen bravely and the police arrive at the spot on time, saving them both as well as the villagers. The police arrest the goons and Abhi and Pragya thank the police. When they are about to leave, Pragya's 'sindoor' gets wiped off, which worries her. She tells Abhi that it is inauspicious of the 'sindoor' getting wiped off, of a married woman's forehead.

Kumkum Bhagya February 5, 2021 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya February 5 episode, Abhi asks Pragya to promise him that she will never leave his side. He tells her to promise him that even on their bad days when he tells her to leave his side, she should promise to never leave him alone. Pragya feels touched by Abhi's words and promises him that she will never leave him. Meanwhile, the hitman fumes with rage and vows to finish Abhi and Pragya. He says that if he does not manage to kill Abhi and Pragya the very next day, he will end up his life. He then says that the next day, either Abhi and Pragya will be alive, or him.

Kumkum Bhagya is a popular romantic daily soap which airs on ZEETV. The show stars Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles of Abhi and Pragya. After the show took a twenty-year leap, it introduced actors Mugdha Chaphekar and Pooja Banerjee as Abhi and Pragya's twin daughters Prachi and Rhea, respectively. Actor Reyhna Malhotra plays an antagonist on the show, who vows to separate Abhi and Pragya.

