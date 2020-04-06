‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ & ‘Khichdi’ To Come Back On TV, Cast Announces Via Video Call

The coronavirus lockdown has evidently put a strain on the lives of numerous people. As people spend more and more time at their homes, entertainment has reportedly become a crucial part fo people's lives. Many people are reportedly watching television and streaming shows online. Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, it was being reported earlier that shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi will be making a comeback to the television.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai & Khichdi returns to TV

The cast members of the respective shows recently went on a video conference and shared fun time while announcing the reruns of the show. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai cast members like Ratna Pathak, Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar, Satish Shah and Sumeet Raghavan were present during the video call. Besides this, cast members of Khichdi also held a video call conference where the rerun of the show was announced. Check it out below -

