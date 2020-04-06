The Debate
‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ & ‘Khichdi’ To Come Back On TV, Cast Announces Via Video Call

Television News

'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' & 'Khichdi' are some of the most iconic shows on the Indian television which are now making a comeback amidst coronavirus lockdown.

sarabhai vs sarabhai

The coronavirus lockdown has evidently put a strain on the lives of numerous people. As people spend more and more time at their homes, entertainment has reportedly become a crucial part fo people's lives. Many people are reportedly watching television and streaming shows online. Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, it was being reported earlier that shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi will be making a comeback to the television. 

Also read: ‘Khichdi’ & ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ to return on television amid lockdown?

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai & Khichdi returns to TV

The cast members of the respective shows recently went on a video conference and shared fun time while announcing the reruns of the show. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai cast members like Ratna Pathak, Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar, Satish Shah and Sumeet Raghavan were present during the video call. Besides this, cast members of Khichdi also held a video call conference where the rerun of the show was announced. Check it out below - 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jd Majethia (@jd_majethia) on

Also read: Ratna Pathak Shah's 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' & other series which proved her acting prowess

Also read: Shekhar Suman Opens Up About 'Dekh Bhai Dekh', Reveals How The Show Resurrected His Career

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by STAR Bharat (@starbharat) on

Also read: Urvashi Dholakia Reveals Why She Cannot Watch 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' Rerun With Her Sons

Also read: Shekhar Suman Opens Up About Importance Of 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' Re-run

 

 

 

