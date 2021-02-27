Kiccha Sudeep Reveals He Wanted To Quit 'Bigg Boss Kannada' After Season 6

After a successful run on the small screen with seven seasons, the journey of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is all set to commence from February 28, 2021. Ahead of the reality TV show's premiere on Colors Kannada, host Kiccha Sudeep and director Parameshwar Gundkal had a one-on-one interaction with the media at the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 promotional event in Bengaluru. During his media interaction, Sudeep, who has been the face of the show since season 1, took a stroll down memory lane and recalled the time when he wanted to call it quits on Bigg Boss Kannada after its sixth season.

Kiccha Sudeep wanted to quit Bigg Boss Kannada after Season 6

On Thursday, at a media event, Bigg Boss Kannada 8 host Kiccha Sudeep revealed that he wanted to quit the show after its sixth season. In his statement, the Dabangg 3 actor revealed that he had asked director Parameshwar to start looking for his replacement after Bigg Boss Kannada 6. When asked about the reason why he had decided to call it quits, the 47-year-old said, "Watch that season from the beginning to end, and you'll get the answer to your question. However, I am not saying all the contestants of the sixth season were bad and neither am I looking down on them."

Sudeep continued, "One element is enough to spoil the entire atmosphere. I think in that season, although there were some good contestants, some of them were just unfortunate choices. Perhaps, they might have had performed well in other seasons." Furthermore, Sudeep also went to thank Parameshwar Gundkal for persuading him to return for Bigg Boss Kannada 7.

Elaborating further on the same, Parameshwar revealed that season 7 was Sudeep's favourite because he had not only cooked and sent food for the show's crew thrice during the season but had also sent several goodies to the contestants. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is all set to be launched with a grand opening event on Sunday.

Watch the full interview of Kiccha Sudeep in the latest Bigg Boss Kannada 8 news below:

