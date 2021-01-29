Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Promo: Sudeep Unveils Logo For Upcoming Season

The makers of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 have recently dropped the first promo of the show. The long wait for the fans is finally over. They have also revealed the logo of the upcoming season. The makers have shared the news in the form of a clip that has an interesting storyline. Read ahead to know more.

Also read: Former Bigg Boss Kannada Contestant Jayashree Ramaiah Found Dead, Suicide Suspected

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 promo

Colors Kannada has released the first teaser on its official social media handle which gives a hint that the show is likely to premiere soon. In the 1 minute 30 seconds clip, the host of the show, Sudeep is seen gearing up for a vacation. While doing so, he asks his assistant to get him a photocopy of the passport. The assistant tries to take the photocopy several times but gets number 8 every time instead. Later, Sudeep comes to her rescue and after many tries, he guesses correctly about the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Kannada revealing the new logo. Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 promo has created a huge buzz on social media and fans can’t wait for the show to go on air.

Also read: Lesser Known Facts About Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Winner Aari Arujuna That Fans May Not Know

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 contestants are expected to be KGF star Yash's mother, Pushpa, Tiktok star Sonu Gowda, Bindu Gowda, Drone Prathap, news anchor Radha Hiregowda, Sushma Shekar and many more. Besides these names, several other celebrities are also in talks with the production team of the show. Contestants are likely to be quarantined for few days following the guidelines of the coronavirus pandemic before the show premieres. Although the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 launch date has not been announced yet, as per the reports, the show is expected to be out in February 2021.

Also read: Raiza Wilson's Instagram Pic From Maldives To Aari's 'Bigg Boss' Win: Top IG Posts Of Week

More about Bigg Boss Kannada -

Bigg Boss Kannada is produced by Endemol Shine India. Actor Sudeep was roped in to host the reality show for the first season in 2013. He continues to be a part of the show throughout all seasons. Shine Shetty was the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 and actor Kuri Pratap as the first runner up.

Also read: Bigg Boss Tamil’s Raiza Wilson Takes Over The Internet By Storm; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.