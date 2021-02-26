'Bigg Boss Kannada' 8's Revamped Kitchen Setup Revealed, Fans Say 'excited To Watch'

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is all set to hit the TV screens on February 28. The official Instagram page of Colors Kannada announced the exciting news with a small promo of host Kiccha Sudeep, who has been associated with the show ever since its inception back in 2013. Now, the creators of the show have given a small glimpse of the upcoming Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 house, which features pops of distinct colours.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 kitchen photo

On Thursday, February 25, the channel head of the show, Parameshwar Gundkal, took to Instagram to share an update about the upcoming season on his Instagram page. While giving a sneak-peek into the revamped house, he braced the audiences saying, “Four days to go!”. In the meantime, while everyone is waiting for the show’s arrival, he shared a picture of the kitchen area of the house, raising the curiosity of the viewers.

ALSO READ| Kichcha Sudeep's Next Film 'Vikrant Rona' Illuminates Burj Khalifa, Actor Shares Video

From colourful decors to a few cutleries, the Channel head revealed the new house which will soon witness a bunch of new contestants entering the place to fight for survival. With Green colour at the centre of the theme, the kitchen area looks completely different from the previous season. Take a look at it below:

ALSO READ| Kiccha Sudeep's Popular Action Movies That You Can Watch Over The Weekend

As soon as the picture began doing the rounds on social media, fans of the show swamped the posts expressing their excitement. While some found the newly revamped kitchen set up ‘super’, others expressed they are eagerly waiting for the new season’s grand premiere. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

ALSO READ| Former Bigg Boss Kannada Contestant Jayashree Ramaiah Found Dead, Suicide Suspected

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 promo

While announcing the release date of the brand new season, Kiccha Sudeep hinted that season 8 will witness high-end drama with gripping twists and turns. In the promo, the host appears in a dual avatar. At one end, Sudeep features as an astrologer who is predicting the future of the season. Meanwhile, at the same time, Kiccha as himself is listening to the astrologer patiently. In the end, the date and the timing of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 are displayed. Check out the promo clip below:

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Promo: Sudeep Unveils Logo For Upcoming Season

(Promo Image Source: Parameshwar Gundkal Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.