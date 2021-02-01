Kichcha Sudeep's Next Film 'Vikrant Rona' Illuminates Burj Khalifa, Actor Shares Video

Versatile actor Kichcha Sudeep’s 2000 ft long poster illuminated the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa on January 31 after his upcoming film Vikrant Rona’s teaser was launched. Apart from launching the three-minute teaser, the day also marked special for the Dabangg 3 actor as he completed 25 years in the industry. Vikrant Rona’s title logo and a sneak peek of the movie were displayed on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa amid a lot of fanfare. The actor took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of the event in Dubai while sharing his happiness for the same.

Kichcha Sudeep shares Vikrant Rona title logo

While captioning the post, he wrote, “Here is a greater quality video of @VikrantRona's sneak peek & Logo launch on @BurjKhalifa”. The video showed his journey in the film industry while showing some of the iconic roles that he has played in the past. His role in his debut film Sparsha was also shown that just took his fans and excited spectators by the storm who witnessed the show. The sneak peek of Vikrant Rona did not reveal much about Sudeep’s character. However, going by the video, it seems that the film is a supernatural thriller. The movie seems to revolve around a place, which seems to be shrouded in mystery. The actor even shared the title logo of the film on Twitter in Hindi, English, Tamil.

Read: 'Vikrant Rona' Cast Includes Kichcha Sudeep, Shraddha Srinath And More; Take A Peek

Read: Kichcha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' To Be First Film To Release Title Logo On Burj Khalifa

Kichcha took to Twitter and thanked his fans and well-wishers for their constant support and shared a high-resolution video of the mega launch. He wrote, "Thanks Burj Khalifa fr personally sending me this video .. thanks #Dubai for hosting us soo well. Much love. He added, "Will be posting an HD video of the same with a greater sound quality n a grander view tomorrow. Thanking all u frnzz once again fr the unconditional love, thru & thru (sic)".

Thanks @BurjKhalifa fr personally sending me this video .. thanks #Dubai for hosting us soo well.

Mch luv 🙏🏼.



Wil be posting a HD video of the same wth a greater sound quality n a grander view, tomorrow.

Thanking all u frnzz once again fr the unconditional luv,,thru & thru.

🤗🥂 pic.twitter.com/XLFIbrxp2h — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 31, 2021

The release date of the Anup Bhandari directorial venture is yet to be finalised, but according to several media reports, the thriller will hit the screens in either August or September of this year. Besides Kichcha Sudeep, the feature film also stars Nirup Bhandari (director Anup's younger brother), Neetha Ashok, Siddu Moolimani, and Ravishankar Gowda, among others. The film is currently being shot at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a video while giving some information about the vent. Taran informed that the makers are all set to unveil the title logo on January 31 at the Burj Khalifa that will witness his 2000ft long cut out. Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona is going to be the first film in the world to reveal its logo on the tallest building.

Read: Kichcha Sudeep Receives Grand Welcome In Dubai Ahead Of Title Logo Launch At Burj Khalifa

Read: 'Phantom' Makers To Share Update About Film Soon, Poster Starring Kichcha Sudeep Unveiled

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.