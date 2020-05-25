Kiku Sharda’s Son Turns 15; Actor Shares Pic Of 'little Controlled Celebration'

Amid the lockdown, The Kapil Sharma Show fame Kiku Sharda celebrated his son's 15th birthday, but kept the celebrations a ‘little controlled’. Read ahead to know all about it-

Kiku Sharda’s son turns 15, controlled celebrations take place

Kiku Sharda’s son, Aryan Sharda turned 15 years old on May 24, 2020. Kiku Sharda, keeping the government's social distancing protocol in mind celebrated his son’s birthday indoors, without having a grand affair. The television celebrity, however, took to his official social media handle to post an adorable picture of his son. The caption of the post read, “Happy 15th BDay my buoy. Little controlled celebrations this year, will make up for it next year for sure 🤗🤗❤️ ❤️ @aryansharda_”.

The post set the internet on fire and many celebrity friends of Kiku Sharma also wished Aryan Sharda through the comment section of the post. These celebrity friends included Gautam Rode, Aneri Vajani, Nehha Pendse, and also his The Kapil Sharma Show judge, Archana Puran Singh.

On the work front

Kiku Sharda has been in the industry for more than a decade now. However, he rose to fame with various comedy shows like F.I.R. alongside Kavita Kaushik and Aamir Ali. Currently, Kiku Sharda has been a part of the star-cast of India’s most-watched comedy talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor was last seen on the big-screen in Angrezi Medium (2020).

During a recent interview with a leading entertainment daily, Kiku Sharda revealed that when he was offered Angrezi Medium, his biggest reason for doing the movie was Irrfan Khan. He loved the idea of working with Irrfan Khan as he has watched all Irrfan Khan’s movies and has loved all of them. So many times he got puzzled about how Irrfan believed in his characters and how he had so much conviction for them. Kiku Sharda said yes to the movie as he just wanted to stand beside Irrfan Khan or be around while he was working, as per his interview.

