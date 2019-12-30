After Ugly Spat With Gaurav Gera And Kiku Sharda, Neha Kakkar To Grace 'Kapil Sharma Show'

Neha Kakkar shared on her Instagram about her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, where Kiku Sharda is also a cast member. Despite the ugly feud between the Kakkar siblings and Kiku Sharda, when the latter was accused of body shaming and undermining her talent, Neha Kakkar along with her brother Tony Kakkar and sister Sonu Kakkar will be seen on the same comedy show. Here is what she shared:

The controversy

Earlier in December, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar were shocked to find that Kiku Sharda and Gaurav Gera said demeaning and body shaming jokes on the singer. According to reports, the Dilbar singer was called 'chotu' which means small in Hindi and also tagged that she earns in crores by singing, ‘Kuch Bhi’ which means ‘anything’. She was also shown to be obsessed with clicking selfies and hashtags. Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakker slammed the comedians for hurting the hardworking singer. Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar shared extensive posts about the incident.

On the other hand, Gaurav Gera publicly apologised about the hurtful statements. Gera, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, apologised for his comments and said that he never wanted to hurt Neha. He confessed that he is a fan of the singer and loves the way she sings. Gera revealed that he doesn't know Neha personally but the two do share greetings whenever they bump into each other. He also mentioned how the incident could have been avoided if the writers and creators have screened the content. He believes that the said channel had good terms with Neha Kakkar as she is a part of Indian Idol which is a part of the channel’s franchise.

Neha Kakka on the 'Kapil Sharma Show'

Neha Kakkar shared the trailer to The Kapil Sharma Show and wrote about her excitement. It will be interesting to if there was any interaction between Kiku Sharda who is involved in the controversy. Although Neha seems cheery in the trailer, she did not tag Kiku in the captions. Other cast members of the show are all tagged in the comments section.

