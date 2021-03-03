Kishwer M Rai & Husband Suyyash All Set To Welcome Their First Child In August 2021

Popular TV actor Kishwer M Rai is expecting her first baby with her husband Suyyash Rai. To make the announcement, on Tuesday, Kishwer and Suyyash took to their respective social media handle and shared the news with their fans and followers via a picture-post. In the backdrop of a sunset, Suyyash can be seen on his knees holding Kishwer’s hands on a beach, while 'August 2021' appears engraved on the sand. The announcement photo also features a pair of baby shoes.

Kishwer M Rai and Suyyash Rai announce pregnancy:

While sharing the photo, Kishwer wrote a short caption, which read, 'You can now stop asking "when are you guys gonna have a baby" / Coming Soon'. On the other side, soon-to-be-father Suyyash gave a filmy twist to his caption as it read, "Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun (I am going to be the father of your child)".

Within a few hours, the announcement post on Kishwer's feed managed to garner more than 130k double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile, the comments section was flooded by good wishes and congratulatory messages from friends and followers. Rohit Freddy, who recently became the father to a baby boy, wrote, "Congrats guys" while actor Shilpa Shirodkar, who is Kishwer's close friend, added, "Omg Kiswher so so so happy to hear this news". Ishita Dutta, Helly Shah, Ashita Dhawan, Sehban Azim, Amruta Khanvilkar and Ankita Bhargav, are a few to name, who extended wishes to the couple.

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt tied the knot in a big fat Punjabi wedding in December 2016. The soon-to-be-parents met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. After being friends for a few years, the duo started dating. 'Sukish', as the couple is fondly called, also participated together in a popular reality show in 2015.

On the professional front, Kishwer was last seen in Ronit Roy and Mona Singh starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, a ZEE5 original web-series. Meanwhile, Suyyash has been focusing on his music for the last few years. He has released a number of covers and singles on his YouTube channel.

