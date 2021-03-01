Salil Ankola Hospitalised Ahead Of His 53rd B'day; Hopes To Be Back Soon 'full Throttle'

Former International cricketer and veteran actor Salil Ankola was hospitalised on Sunday as he contracted COVID-19. Sharing the news with his fans and followers on various social media platforms, the actor also added that he was hospitalised a day before his 53rd birthday. Along with it, Ankola shared a picture of himself, in which he was seen resting on a hospital bed.

He wrote a brief caption for his picture-post, which read, "Bringing in my birthday tomorrow with COVID 19 catching up with me

Unforgettable birthday / It's scary to go through this but will be needing all your blessings to come through with this / Will be back soon full throttle", along with a few biceps emoticons.

Salil Ankola hospitalised

Within a few hours, the comments section of Salil Ankola's Instagram was flooded with prayers. A handful of fans and a couple of verified Instagram accounts wished him a speedy recovery. '83 actor Chirag Patil wrote, "Ul be back in no time ..! We will party soon" while TV actor Manav Gohil asserted, "Take care bro... you’re gonna bounce back just like the beast that you are". TV actor Smriti Tarun Khanna, actor-singer Suyyash Rai, Kundali Bhagya fame Abhishek Kapur, and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, are a few to name, who reacted to Salil Ankola's post.

When is Salil Ankola's birthday?

The former Indian speedster turned a year older on March 1. Last year, in December, Ankola was named the chairman of the selection committee by the MCA. He had played one Test and 20 ODIs for India. However, his career in cricket remained short-term as at the age of 28 he quit the game due to a bone tumour.

After that, in the late nineties, the cricketer-turned-actor appeared in a handful of TV shows. His repertoire includes shows such as Lekin… Woh Sach Tha, Ssshhhh… Koi Hai and Savitri: EK Prem Kahani, among many others. His performance in Chahat Aur Nafrat, Kora Kagaz, Kehta Hai Dil and Karam Apnaa Apnaa left a lasting impression on the audience. On the other hand, he was also featured in a couple of films, such as Kurukshetra, Pitaah, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, Silence Please… The Dressing Room, Riwayat, and Tera Intezaar, among many others.

