KJ Apa 'Archie' Wishes Ellen DeGeneres With 'illicit' Video, Gets Pranked With Jump Scare

New Zealand actor KJ Apa became a household name especially among millennials who are fans of the TV show Riverdale based on the characters of Archie Comics. KJ plays the role of Archie Andrews in the show and has a massive fan following for his looks and talents as an actor. He recently made an appearance on the international talk show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres wherein there had been a little something for everyone.

During the show, Ellen brought up the 'illicit' video that the 22-year-old heartthrob sent on her birthday. KJ had wished Ellen on her big day through a video message that ended with the Riverdale star flashing his naked behind for Ellen. He even revealed how the video was made with an intention to do something out-of-the-box for the 62-year-old TV show host.

Among the many other things that the duo spoke about in the show was the fact that fans often mistook KJ Apa for an Australian because of the way he spoke. However, he clarified, and proudly so, that he is from New Zealand and that there is nothing in his country that could kill anyone. Just then, Ellen managed to pull off her trademark scare that she designed especially for KJ as she got a man dressed like his Riverdale character pop out of the side table.

Take a look at the hilarious interview:

About Riverdale

The popular television series Riverdale has won hearts ever since its premiere in 2017. This teenage drama series stars Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes and many more in an edge-of-the-seat style thrilling narrative structure of the show. The story of Riverdale is basically about a fictional town and a high school clique with its internal dynamics. The show, currently in its fourth season, has been renewed for another year.

