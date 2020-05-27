Kratika Sengar Says She Will 'never Do' Nach Baliye With Husband Nikitin Dheer; Here's Why

Chennai Express fame Nikitin Dheer and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor Kratika Sengar got married five years ago. Their love story was quite filmy, making them one of the most loved and beautiful jodis of the TV world. While talking to an entertainment portal, the couple opened up and expressed why they are not seen on the couples dance show Nach Baliye. Here is what they had to say about it.

Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar on not being in Nach Baliye

Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar were speaking to an entertainment portal when Kratika Senger admitted that she is not interested in participating in Nach Baliye. She then mentioned the reason for her not wanting to be in the show. Kartika expressed that both she and her husband Nikitin are protective of their relationship. She does not like others to point out things about her and her husband's chemistry. She revealed that she might even break a person's dance if they try to do it. She added that she will not be able to handle anyone commenting on her relationship.

Kartika Sengar then also told the portal on how Nach Baliye regularly approaches her and Nikitin Dheer. She added, Every year, Nach Baliye approaches them and it has been increasing even more after they got married. She then expressed that she does not want to give people the rights to comment on her relationship. She will not take part in these kinds of completions until she learns to nail different forms of dances. It sure seems like Kratika and Nikitin will never be seen in Nach Baliye.

Kartika Sengar recently celebrated her husband's birthday and posted a couple of photos in her post. She shared a picture of her with Nikitin Dheer and showing how much she loves and trust him. In the second pictures, Kartika was seen kissing Nikitin Dheer on his cheek. She then captioned the picture and wrote "To my best friend who also happens to be my husband, king of my heart 😜, man of my dreams and the love of my life 😍 Wish you all the happiness baby and I wish you the best that the life has to offer. HAPPY BIRTHDAY..! LOVE U... ♥️ #ayearolderayearbolder". Take a look at the post here.

