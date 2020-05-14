Krishna Bharadwaj On His Hair Growing Back During Lockdown, After 3 Years Of Being Bald

Krishna Bharadwaj recently revealed that he has been able to grow back his hair in this lockdown period. He was lately seen playing a pivotal role in the drama series Tenali Rama, for which he had to go bald. However, now that the shooting of the series has come to a standstill, he has not had to shave his head for a while which he is excited about.

Krishna Bharadwaj talks about his hair growing back

Krishna Bharadwaj is known for his portrayal of the then great periodic character, Tenali Rama, in the television serial which has been named after the character. In a recent interaction with a leading news portal, the actor spoke about having to go bald for the role. He said that he remembers getting a call for the serial Tenali Rama where he was told that if he got selected, he would have to go bald. He also spoke about how he was looking for a job around that time and hence agreed to go bald for the show. He was, however, under the impression that the serial will be on air for six months which is not what it turned out to be. He also recollected the time in May 2017 when he went to the salon just before the commencement of the shoot. He revealed that he could not bear watching himself go bald and hence had to shut his eyes to avoid such a vision. He also said that the feeling of his bald head against the pillow was not something that he liked which is why it took him three to four days to get adjusted to it.

Read 'Krishna' Cast: Here Is A List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Also read Wedding Bells Chime For Krishna Shroff As Boyfriend Eban Hyams Says It's 'on The Cards'

In the present time when the shoot of various television series has come to a halt, Krishna Bharadwaj spoke about why he wanted to grow his hair back at this opportunity. He said that he had been worried about the volume of his hair as he has been shaving off his head for the past three years. He reaffirmed that he has grown his hair in lockdown and is happy that his hair is just as it used to be before shaving. He also added that looking at himself in the mirror with his hair on makes him feel happy.

Read 'Tenali Rama' Actor Krishna Bharadwaj's Facebook Page Hacked; Details

Also read Trisha Krishnan's Sweet Words For Chiranjeevi After Walking Out Of His Film, 'Acharya'

Image Courtesy: Krishna Bharadwaj Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.