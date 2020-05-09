'Krishna' Cast: Here Is A List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Krishna also known as Shri Krishna, is an Indian television serial based on the Mythological epic of India. This series was created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. The show was originally aired weekly on the Doordarshan's Metro Channel (DD 2) from 1993. After this, in 1996, the show was shifted to DD national and then the final episodes of the show were aired by Zee network. Ramanand Sagar had taken inspiration for the show from several books from Hindu culture to make the series as accurate as possible. The books he reportedly used were Bhagavata Purana, Brahma Vaivarta Purana, Harivamsa, Vishnu Purana, Padma Purana, Garga Samhita, Bhagavad Gita & Mahabharat. This series Krishna is returned to the air and since May 3, 2020, the show can be seen at 9:00pm daily on DD National Channel due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic lockdown in India. The Krishan cast has been loved by fans for their work in the series. Here is all you should know about the Krishna cast.

Krishan TV series Cast

Krishna

The role of Krishna was played by three different actors. Each actor played the role of Krishna at a different point in the series depending on the age. Sarvadaman D. Banerjee was seen in the role of Lord Shri Krishna in his adult life. He was also seen as lord Vishnu as Krishna was the avatar of Lord Krishna in the series. Now famous Marathi film actor Swapnil Joshi was seen in the role of a teenage Krishna. Apart from him, actor Ashok Kumar Balkrishnan was seen in the role of the Young Krishna who lived in Vrindavan.

Rukmini / Yamuna / Lakshmi / Durga

Pinky Parikh was seen in the role of Rukmini, the wife of Lord Krishna. Apart from this, she was also seen in the role of river Yamuna and Goddess Lakshmi and Durga in the series. Her performance was loved by her fans.

Balram

Deepak Deulkar was seen as Balram in Krishna. Balram was the elder brother of Krishna and was a very strong fighter. Balram played an important role in the grooming Krishna.

Vasudeva

Sunil Pandey played the role of Vasudev. He was seen as the father of Krishna, Balarama, and Subhadra. Vasudev is the one who makes sure that Kansa does not kill Krishna at birth and takes him to Vrindavan.

Yashoda

Damini Kanwal plays the role of Yashoda in the series. She is the mother of Krishna, Balarama, and Subhadra. Yashoda learns that Krishna is a divine kid at a young age and takes care of Krishan.

Kansa

Vilas Raj played the role of Kansa on the series. Kansa is the king of the Vrishni kingdom. He is the brother of Devaki who is the birth mother of the god Krishna. He is killed by Krishna for his bad doing on earth.

