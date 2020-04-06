'Ramayan' April 6 Episode Recap: Lord Rama And Laxman Meet Sugreev

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has recently started airing again much to the happiness of the die-hard fans. The Arun Govil, Dipika Chikila and Dara Singh starrer show airs from 9 am to 10:30 am on DD National and again on 9 pm in the night. Here is the recap of the April 6, 2020 episode of the popular show.

Ramayana recent episode

In today's episode, after an emotional reunion with Hanuman, Lord Rama and Laxman arrive in Sugreev's cave with him. Sugreev introduces Lord Rama and Laxman to his accomplices Jambuvan, Nal, Neer and others. Jambuvban assures Lord Rama that they will help him to find his wife Sita who has been kidnapped by the king of Lanka, Raavan.

Sugreev and Lord Rama become friends

Sugreev also lends a hand of friendship to Lord Rama which he goes on to accept. Sugreev then tells how Lord Rama and Laxman how due to a bitter misunderstanding, his own brother Bali has banished him from his kingdom. Sugreev also gives Lord Rama the jewellery which his wife Sita threw from Raavan's Pushpak Vimaan so that her husband gets a clue that she has been kidnapped by the demon king. Incidentally, she threw her jewellery to the spot wherein Sugreev and his companions were sitting.

Lord Rama breaks down when he is presented with his wife's jewellery. However, Laxman, Hanuman and Sugreev console him and assure him that they are going to find Sita. Meanwhile, in Raavan's Ashok Vatika, Sita is inconsolable on being separated by her husband. She hopes that her husband, Lord Rama and brother-in-law Laxman must have found her jewellery which she threw on the way. A demoness, however, takes pity on her and tells her to eat something.

On the other hand, Bali is informed that his brother Sugreev has got the friendship of Lord Rama and Laxman but he seems unperturbed by it. But his wife Tara informs him of their prowess and tells him to not underestimate them. Sugreev and Hanuman inform Lord Rama of Bali's strength who gears up to defeat him so that Sugreev gets his kingdom back.

