Mahabharat Today's Episode Recap: Bhishm And Parshuram At War Because Of Amba

Mahabharat today’s episode began with Satyavati naming Ambalika’s and Ambika’s son with the help of the chief minister. The name-giving ceremony begins and the chief minister named Ambalika’s son as Pandu which means lightweight whereas he named Ambika’s son as Dridrurashtra which means the one who prevails prosperity in the country. The ceremony was about to end when Bhishm gets Daasi’s Child and forced Satyavati to name that Child.

Although being angry, Satyavati took the Daasi’s child and asked the Chief Minister to name him too. He was named Vudhura which means a person who is rich in education. While Bhishm and Satyavati are distributing gifts because of the birth of the son, Amba reached Hastinapur Palace. She explained how she isn’t here to receive any gift but she is going to gift them with one.

Amba asked Bhishm to either marry her or die. Satyavati asked Amba to leave her anger behind and that she can still join Rajvansh so she could be happy. Later, Amba mocked Satyavati by saying that her own sisters are not happy what would she get. Amba asked Bhishm to either bow down in from of her by marrying her or by death.

When Bhishm denied the proposal, Parshuram appeared in front of her. He said if he doesn’t marry her then only war will decide their fortune. Bhishm denied fighting with Parshuram as he is his Guru.

Parshuram in return told Bhishm that the biggest victory for him is to be defeated by their own disciple. Parshuram ordered Bhishm to fight with him, both of them use arrows and Bhishm wins it. However, Bhishm’s arrows shower flowers on Parshuram instead of wounding him.

Later Parshuram attacks Bhishm furiously and pushes him down the river while Amba watches it happily. Parshuram follow Bhishm underwater and asked him to fight with him. However, Bhishm doesn’t counterattack.

Parshuram instigates Bhishm by telling him that he is setting a wrong example by not following his Guru’s orders. They both begin to fight. Stay tuned for further updates about Mahabharat.

