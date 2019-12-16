Kriti Kharbanda Is Stealing Hearts With This Monochrome Look, See Pics

Kriti Kharbanda has recently rocked the audience with her fabulous performance in Housefull 4. Fans loved to see her in the dual role of a modern girl and a blazing princess. She portrayed her brilliance in comedy as well as action by performing several fighting scenes. Now, as the movie is amongst the biggest releases of 2019, Kriti is enjoying the ascending fame and increasing social media followers.

Kriti Kharbanda makes sure to keep her fans happy by sharing littlest details of her life. Recently, the star shared a breathtaking picture of herself on her social media handle. The fans and paps are finding it highly sensuous, and here is the post that took the heart of every netizen.

Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram post

Kriti's posts are eye-pleasing. This monochrome look of Kriti Kharbanda is stealing hearts. She donned the lavender outfit incredibly well by wearing a mesh top and thigh long slit skirt. She complimented the look by wearing neon pink stilettoes and glamorous makeup. Her glamorous makeup consists of sensuous smoky eyes and nude lips with a slick ponytail.

Talking about her personal life, Kriti Kharbanda is rumoured to be dating Fukrey star Pulkit Samrat. Both the actors are currently attending a wedding and they look gorgeous in the pictures. Pulkit and Kriti Kharbanda have recently shared the screen space in the movie, Pagalpanti. Fans love their Jodi and want to see more of this couple on screen

